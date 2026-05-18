Cruise Ship Hit by Hantavirus Outbreak Begins Disinfection in Rotterdam

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, has begun entering the Dutch port of Rotterdam for disinfection, wrapping up a troubled journey that put international health authorities on alert.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, which was hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak , has begun entering the Dutch port of Rotterdam for disinfection. The ship, carrying 25 crew members and two medical personnel , reached Rotterdam on Monday morning after all the passengers disembarked elsewhere.

Occupants were seen wearing masks on the deck as the boat was escorted through the port by a tug boat and a Dutch police boat. The crew will enter immediate quarantine. During the outbreak, three passengers died, including a Dutch couple who health officials believe were the first exposed to the virus while visiting South America.

The ship has spent the past six days sailing from the Canary Islands, where the remaining passengers were escorted off the vessel by personnel in full-body protective gear and boarded flights to more than 20 countries to enter quarantine. The outbreak on the ship has reached at least 11 cases, nine of which have been confirmed. The vessel made the journey from Tenerife up the coast of Africa and Europe.

After everyone on board has disembarked, the ship will be decontaminated based on Dutch public health guidelines. The hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius is the first known case on a cruise ship. The Dutch company that owns the cruise ship said it doesn't foresee any changes to its operations.

France's Pasteur Institute said on Saturday it has fully sequenced the Andes virus detected in a French passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship and found that it matched viruses already known in South America, with no evidence so far of new characteristics that would make it more transmissible or more dangerous





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Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Rotterdam Disinfection Quarantine Passengers Crew Medical Personnel Andes Virus Pasteur Institute South America Transmissibility Dangerousness

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