South Bow Reports Q3 Net Income of $99M and Updates Keystone XL Pipeline Investment Plans

South Bow Corp. reported a third-quarter net income of US$99 million, up from the prior year. The company reaffirmed plans for a new cross-border pipeline system using dormant Keystone XL infrastructure with a final investment decision expected in mid-2027.

South Bow Corp. has announced its third-quarter net income stood at US$99 million for the period ending recently, marking an increase from the US$93 million reported during the same quarter a year earlier.

This financial result demonstrates steady performance for the Calgary-based crude oil pipeline operator. The earnings translated to 47 cents US per share for shareholders, a slight improvement over the 45 cents US per share recorded in the same quarter of 2025. This per-share growth highlights the company's ability to manage costs while maintaining revenue streams from its existing network. Headquartered in Calgary, South Bow operates independently after spinning off from TC Energy Corp. in late 2024.

Also read Trump says Canada would pay for revived Keystone XL as Prairie Connector plans advance

South Bow and Bridger Pipeline Plan Mid 2027 Decision

The separation allows the company to focus specifically on its pipeline infrastructure assets, including facilities seen in locations like Hardisty, Alberta. Looking toward future capital projects, South Bow stated that it and its U.S. partner Bridger Pipeline LLC plan to make a final investment decision in mid-2027. This decision will concern a new cross-border pipeline system that repurposes some of the dormant infrastructure from the defunct Keystone XL project.

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The company outlined specific financial expectations for the development phase of this new system. South Bow expects its share of pre-development costs to be US$65 million in the current year, with an additional US$65 million scheduled for the following year. Management indicated that the pace of this spending could accelerate depending on external regulatory factors. The company stated it will consider speeding up expenditures as greater regulatory certainty and permit durability are achieved for the project.

While South Bow focuses on these pipeline updates, other Canadian businesses and news outlets reported on various unrelated matters. These include trade extensions with China, forensic developments in historical cases, and updates on international trade hopes following U.S. midterms. The news coverage from November 5, 2026, also highlighted diverse topics such as agricultural praise, spacewalk plans by astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and various local incidents across Canada.

Investors Watch Regulatory Certainty for Keystone XL Assets

However, the primary corporate news remains centered on South Bow's financial health and strategic pipeline investments. Investors are watching closely to see if the regulatory environment improves sufficiently to allow for the accelerated spending South Bow described. The final investment decision in 2027 will be a critical milestone for the project's viability. The reuse of Keystone XL assets presents a unique opportunity to leverage existing rights-of-way and infrastructure.

This strategy aims to reduce the overall timeline and cost associated with building new cross-border energy transport corridors. As the company moves through its pre-development phase, the focus remains on securing the necessary permits. The US$130 million total pre-development budget is a significant commitment that underscores the company's confidence in the project's long-term potential.