Canada's telecom regulator ruled that the Big Three violated junk fee bans and ordered their removal by December 27, citing improper activation and setup charges.

Canada's telecommunications regulator has formally determined that the Big Three carriers violated its rules banning junk fees and is ordering the companies to remove those charges by December 27.

This ruling was issued on Friday, marking a significant enforcement action against Bell Canada, Telus Corp., and Rogers Communications Inc. for failing to comply with recent consumer protection policies. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission stated that the carriers violated the prohibition on charging fees for providing and setting up cellphones when customers sign up for a service plan. These charges were deemed improper under the new regulatory framework established earlier in the year.

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CRTC Imposes Potential Million Dollar Penalties

The regulator previously warned that the companies could face monetary penalties of up to $10 million. Additionally, relevant managers at these firms could be personally penalized up to $25,000 each. This potential financial liability underscores the seriousness with which the CRTC views compliance with its consumer protection mandates. The CRTC launched its review in June, requiring the major telecom providers to demonstrate that their fees did not contravene the new policy.

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This investigation was prompted by concerns over hidden costs that consumers faced when navigating service contracts and device purchases. New regulations came into effect on June 12, explicitly prohibiting activation, modification, and cancellation fees. The goal of these changes was to make it easier for customers to switch internet and cellphone plans without worrying about unexpected costs associated with changing providers. At the time the regulations were introduced, the CRTC warned each of the companies about their recently introduced fees.

Activations Fees Ruled Unlawful Under Regulations

The regulator noted that these charges did not appear to qualify for exemptions meant for optional services or equipment that customers choose to purchase independently. The report was first published on November 27, 2026, by Sammy Hudes of The Canadian Press. Bell Media, which owns BNN Bloomberg, CTV News, and CP24, is a division of BCE, one of the companies subject to this ruling. This ownership structure highlights the complex media landscape surrounding major Canadian telecommunications announcements.

Companies mentioned in this story include Bell Canada (TSX:BCE), Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI. B), and Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Investors and consumers alike are now watching to see if these companies will fully comply with the December 27 deadline or face further regulatory action.