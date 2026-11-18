The Crown is seeking 24 months in custody for Ibrahim El-Hakim, a former RBC employee who admitted to opening 43 fraudulent accounts and viewing the banking profiles of Prime Minister Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau. El-Hakim, who left Canada for Qatar, missed his sentencing hearing for the second time.

The Crown is asking that a former Royal Bank of Canada employee who admitted to opening fraudulent accounts and viewing Prime Minister Mark Carney's personal information be sentenced to two years behind bars.

Ibrahim El-Hakim, who worked at an RBC branch in downtown Ottawa, pleaded guilty in August to fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of a computer and identity theft. The Ottawa-born man was not at the hearing, marking the second consecutive court date he has missed. Justice Norm Boxall told the court that the Canada Border Services Agency notified the RCMP in late September that El-Hakim had left Montreal for Doha, Qatar, earlier in the month.

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El-Hakim Left Canada to Thwart Sentencing

Police were unable to locate El-Hakim, the judge said. The only reasonable inference on the evidence before me is that Mr. El-Hakim deliberately left Canada to thwart the sentencing process, Boxall said. The administration of justice would be undermined if the sentencing was postponed to when he returns to Canada, if he ever does, he said. An agreed statement of facts in the case says El-Hakim was recruited by someone he believed to be associated with organized crime.

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The statement says El-Hakim opened at least 43 fraudulent accounts at the bank between November 2023 and June 2025. El-Hakim received at least $5,000 in compensation, $500 for each account, issued in the form of an e-transfer deposited into one of his accounts at other banks, the statement says. On June 17, 2025, El-Hakim accessed the customer banking profiles of Carney, Justin Trudeau and another individual, the statement adds.

The Trudeau account he accessed was determined not to belong to the former prime minister. While accessing these profiles, El-Hakim was observed consulting a smart watch, the statement says. On surveillance video, he was seen at one point taking a cellphone out of his pocket, using it and alternating his gaze between the phone and the computer screen of his bank workstation.

No Threat To National Security Found

The Mounties have said the investigation did not lead them to believe there was any threat to Carney's safety or to national security. The Crown is seeking a sentence of 24 months in custody, followed by 24 months of probation with a variety of conditions. Crown attorney Lindsay Little told the court Wednesday that El-Hakim's actions amounted to months of sustained, dishonest conduct. This was not an isolated incident, she said.

Little highlighted the fact that El-Hakim queried Carney's data and apparently tried to access Trudeau's banking details. Privacy is a right that applies to everyone, regardless of their status, she said. Elected officials do not lose their financial privacy because they have chosen to dedicate their lives to politics or to the public sphere more generally. Ron Guertin, a lawyer who once represented El-Hakim, asked last month to be removed from the case because his client had left Ottawa.

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Defense Seeks Suspended Sentence For El-Hakim

Lawyer Paul Lewandowski has been appointed as amicus, or friend of the court, to assist with sentencing. He said Wednesday in court that El-Hakim should receive a suspended sentence, meaning no jail time with a period of probation. Such a sentence would deter other bank employees from this kind of activity, given that the spectre of a jail term is looming, Lewandowski said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.