Crossing Guard Injured in Richmond Hill SUV Collision

York Regional Police investigate a serious collision in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon that left a crossing guard with life-threatening injuries after an SUV struck four pedestrians.

York Regional Police are actively investigating a severe traffic incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries to two women and two young children. The collision took place at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Newkirk Road in Richmond Hill, where an SUV struck the group of pedestrians. Duty Insp. Rich Gaudet confirmed that police received multiple 911 calls reporting the serious accident at approximately 3:18 p.m.

Victims Injured in Serious Traffic Crash

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders located four injured pedestrians, identified as two adult females and two children, ages 7 and 1. One woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre for critical care. The other woman and her two children were taken to a local hospital, where they were later discharged following treatment.

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Policing Investigation and Driver Status

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated fully with law enforcement officers during the initial response. Insp. Rich Gaudet stated that the specific circumstances surrounding the collision are currently under investigation. Authorities are seeking video footage and witness testimony to determine why the vehicle struck the pedestrians.

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Community Mourning Crossing Guard Injury

Several local business owners and residents told CP24 that the woman currently hospitalized is a crossing guard. Moien Afza, a resident of the area for three years, described the injured woman as a very kind lady who was beloved by the community. He noted that she was well-known for walking children across the street and keeping them safe from traffic dangers.

Official Confirmation and Next Steps

When asked if the woman was working as a crossing guard at the time of the incident, Insp. Gaudet confirmed she was wearing a reflective vest but stated that employment verification was not yet complete. The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the accident, and the investigation into the collision continues as authorities work to establish the full sequence of events.