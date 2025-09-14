Crombie to Stay as Ontario Liberal Leader Despite Narrow Vote

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will remain in her position despite receiving less than two-thirds of the vote from delegates at the party's annual general meeting. While exceeding the constitutional threshold for remaining leader, the result highlights divisions within the party.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has announced her intention to remain in her position despite a narrow vote by party delegates during the party's annual general meeting (AGM) in Toronto. The vote, which took place over the weekend, saw 57% of the over 2,000 delegates express support for Crombie continuing as leader.

While this result surpasses the constitutional threshold required for her to remain leader, it fell short of the two-thirds majority sought by a faction within the party advocating for a leadership race. \Following the announcement of the results, Crombie acknowledged that the level of support received was not her ideal outcome but emphasized that it was not the final decision point. She stated that she had secured the backing of her caucus and planned to meet with the executive council to further solidify her position. Crombie underscored her belief that holding a leadership race at this juncture would be detrimental to the party. \The AGMs marks the first gathering of Ontario Liberals since the February election. While the party increased its seat count from nine to fourteen, regaining official party status in the process, they failed to form the Official Opposition and Crombie herself remained without a seat in the legislature. Despite the mixed results, Crombie's supporters, including advisor Marcel Wieder, expressed confidence in her leadership, stating that she is comfortable with the level of support garnered. Meanwhile, caucus member John Fraser, a former interim party leader, highlighted Crombie's commitment to bridging the divide within the party, noting her intention to engage with those who supported a leadership race.





TheTorontoSun / 🏆 23. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BONNIE CROMBIE ONTARIO LIBERALS LEADERSHIP RACE PARTY AGM OFFICIAL OPPOSITION

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Politics Insider: Federal ministers target contracts in search for savingsMeanwhile, Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she is feeling confident as she heads into a leadership review

Read more »

Bonnie Crombie to face Liberal leadership test as party members gather for AGMNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

The history of Tucker's Marketplace restaurants in OntarioAlthough Tucker's Marketplace is now a single buffet restaurant operating out of ByWard Market in Ottawa, it was once a well-known chain with multipl…

Read more »

Ontario Liberals narrowly vote against leadership contest to replace Bonnie CrombieMs. Crombie cleared threshold to remain leader, but didn’t receive two-thirds level of support some wanted

Read more »

Crombie vows to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader despite weak vote of supportOntario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is indicating she will stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly.

Read more »

Crombie pledges to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader after weak vote of supportOntario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is vowing to stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly.

Read more »