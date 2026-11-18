Research reveals low investor engagement with fee statements as CRM3 mandates detailed cost reporting for mutual funds and ETFs in early 2027. Advisors must bridge the understanding gap.

The implementation of total cost reporting statements under the third phase of the Client Relationship Model (CRM3) will reach Canadian investors in January 2027, prompting a critical examination of how financial consumers will process this new financial transparency. Research conducted by the Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) indicates that investor reaction to these comprehensive fee disclosures is likely to be muted, mirroring the limited engagement observed during the second phase of the client relationship model (CRM2).

Analysis of investor behavior suggests that more than half of survey participants, specifically 57 percent, recalled receiving annual fee and performance statements, yet only 49 percent actually read the documents. Among those who did review the materials, two-thirds, or 66 percent, took no action based on the information provided. This data highlights a significant disconnect between regulatory efforts to increase transparency and the actual behavioral response of the investing public.

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Investor Priorities and Comprehension Gaps

Survey participants demonstrated a clear preference for performance metrics over cost metrics, with more than nine in ten identifying their rate of return, portfolio balance, and year-over-year portfolio change as important features. In contrast, eight in ten viewed fees paid to the advisor's firm or dealer as an important feature. Despite this stated interest, comprehension levels remain low, with 88 to 90 percent of investors understanding rate of return information compared to only 79 percent understanding fee information.

Confidence regarding specific cost structures is particularly weak, as fewer than one in four mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) holders expressed high confidence in their understanding of management expense ratios (MERs) or trailer and service fees. The new CRM3 requirements will fundamentally alter this landscape by disclosing management and trading costs in dollar terms for mutual funds, segregated funds, and ETFs, while introducing a combined fund expense ratio.

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Historical Lessons from CRM2 Research

Insights into potential outcomes are drawn from a four-year research study conducted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) between 2016 and 2019 following the initial mandate for expanded reporting. The study found that investors became more aware of fees and advisor compensation, engaged more with performance reporting, and were more likely to discuss investment costs with advisors. However, the study also revealed that prompts alone were insufficient to overcome the behavioral friction required to take action.

The Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) Investor Office Research and Behavioural Insights Team collaborated with the CSA to design prototype fee disclosure documents, testing various presentation methods to gauge investor reaction. The resulting 2019 staff notice identified specific tactics to improve engagement, noting that while clear information empowers decisions, behavioral experiments found no significant effect on stated intentions to act without additional support mechanisms.

The Role of Advisors in Enhancing Transparency

Industry experts suggest that the shift from a trailer commission model to a fee-based model on assets under management (AUM) may soften the impact of the new transparency rules. However, the combination of low fee understanding, new reporting requirements, and a higher-inflation environment where clients are more cost-sensitive may lead to more negative investor reactions. Advisors are therefore positioned to play a vital role in ensuring clients benefit from the increased clarity rather than becoming confused or dissatisfied.

According to the OSC staff notice, investors may not feel comfortable initiating conversations about fees with their advisors. To address this, advisors are encouraged to pre-book brief calls to discuss concerns, thereby putting fees in context and preventing clients from fretting in silence. This proactive approach allows advisors to draw attention to reports, explain fees in plain language, and illustrate the long-term effects of costs versus the value of services received.

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Proactive Communication Strategies in Practice

Amy Dietz-Graham, a senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager with Durkin Dietz Wealth at National Bank Financial Wealth Management, exemplifies a proactive communication strategy. She walks prospects through her fee schedule, which includes both percentages and dollar amounts, during the very first meeting. This early disclosure ensures clients understand exactly what they are paying for and the detailed planning and results they can expect in exchange.

Mrs. Dietz-Graham further builds trust by providing a sample of competitor charges to demonstrate that her fees offer fair value, even if she is not the cheapest option. This approach effectively removes fees from becoming a recurring point of contention, as she states that delivering on promised results makes the conversation irrelevant. By establishing this baseline of transparency and value early, advisors can mitigate potential negative reactions when the broader CRM3 reporting requirements take effect in early 2027.