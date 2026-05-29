Cristian Volpato Changes National Eligibility to Australia for World Cup

Cristian Volpato, an Italy Under-21 forward, is switching national eligibility to Australia ahead of the World Cup, four years after declining an invitation for the 2022 tournament. The Sydney-born player is eligible to make the switch under FIFA rules because he never played a competitive game for the senior Italy team.

SYDNEY (AP) — Italy Under-21 forward Cristian Volpato is changing national eligibility to Australia ahead of the World Cup , four years after he declined an invitation ahead of the 2022 tournament.

The 22-year-old Sydney-born Sassuolo player is eligible to make the switch under FIFA rules because he never played a competitive game for the senior Italy team. The Australian soccer body received a release letter from the Italian Football Federation, a key step for FIFA to approve switching national eligibility.

Australia opens its World Cup campaign against Turkey on June 13 in Vancouver, plays the United States six days later in Seattle, and finishes Group D against Paraguay on June 25 at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium. The top two in the standings go to the round of 32 and the third-place team also can advance. Volpato turned down Australia ahead of the 2022 World Cup when he played his club soccer for Roma under coach José Mourinho. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cu





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Cristian Volpato Italy Under-21 Australia World Cup FIFA Italian Football Federation Sydney Sassuolo Roma José Mourinho Turkey United States Paraguay San Francisco 49Ers’ Stadium World Cup Campaign Group D Round Of 32 Third-Place Team

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