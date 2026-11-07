Cuba Oil Blockade Drives Canadians to Pricier Winter Sun Destinations

Canadian airlines suspended flights to Cuba after a U.S. oil blockade caused severe fuel shortages. Travel agents say Canadians now pay hundreds more for winter sun or choose other destinations.

Canadian airlines have indefinitely suspended flights to Cuba after a U.S. oil blockade triggered severe fuel shortages on the island. The suspension, which began earlier this year, has made one of the most popular sunny destinations for Canadian travellers out of reach as winter holiday bookings ramp up.

Travel agents say Canadians looking to escape the cold will have to pay more than they are used to for affordable all-inclusive packages. A seven-day package at a four-star resort in Varadero, Cuba with a flight from Toronto cost under $1,400 per person around the last holiday season. Comparable trips to Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica now cost around $1,800 this year, according to Flight Centre data.

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Travellers Diversify Caribbean Holiday Destinations

Ashley Harold, a travel agent at Flight Centre Canada, said Mexico, Dominican Republic and several other Caribbean countries and territories such as Aruba, Barbados and Jamaica seem to be getting most of the diversions. There is not one new Cuba, if you will. Canadians, they are really spreading their winter travel across a much wider mix of destinations and trip types, she said in a recent interview.

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We are also seeing some travellers consider Caribbean cruises or tours to still-warm places like Costa Rica or Peru. Domestic tourism is also gaining traction as some Canadians are choosing to visit fantastic winter destinations, from Alberta to the West Coast. Folks, now more than ever, are wanting to explore their own backyard and keep their dollar within Canada, Harold said.

Even though advance bookings have become a new normal after COVID-19, the lack of Cuban vacations has led Canadians to make reservations in other destinations much earlier for best pricing and choice. Cuba welcomed more than a million Canadians annually before the pandemic but that number has been steadily declining in recent years. Visits dropped to around 700,000 in 2025, according to Statistics Canada. The agency recorded 127,000 Canadian visits to Cuba in the first quarter of this year.

US Oil Blockade Devastates Cuban Tourism Industry

Those numbers dropped significantly after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed the oil blockade on Cuba early this year. The Canadian government subsequently issued a travel advisory due to the shortage of medicine, food and fuel in the country. It still advises Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to Cuba. After airlines suspended flights and major hotel chains pulled out of Cuba, the country's tourism industry and the local economy that heavily depended on it were further devastated.

The country of around 11 million people is facing a humanitarian crisis caused by the latest sanctions and the decades-long U.S. trade embargo. Cuba's tourism market was dominated by Canadians who relished its affordable winter vacation options. Now, they need to spend hundreds of dollars more to explore other destinations or cut down the number of trips they are making each year.

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John Wood, president of Durham Travel east of Toronto, said Cuba visitors are value conscious and want to travel as often as they can within their budgets. Some of Durham Travel's clients used to go to Cuba three, four or five times a year because they could go for a very reasonable price, get away and enjoy the sun and beautiful beaches, he said in a recent interview.

Dominican Republic Absorbs Cuban Tourist Market Share

Wood said his travel agency's sales to Cuba dropped from more than $389,000 last year to just $24,000 so far into 2026. Meanwhile, travel sales for the Dominican Republic increased from about $1 million in 2025 to nearly 1.3 million so far this year. The Dominican Republic appears to have absorbed most of the difference from Cuba, he said, noting travellers' concerns about crime and large seaweed blooms in Mexico.

At Flight Centre Canada, however, Mexico remains the top destination even if it is pricier. For travellers that are used to Cuba pricing, there may need to be a reset in expectations before they start shopping, Harold said. I think this is a great opportunity for Canadians to branch out a little bit more with their travels and experience something new.