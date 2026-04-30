Cricket Canada Official Targeted in Extortion Shootings

A former Cricket Canada board member was the target of two shootings in Calgary, linked to a deal involving cricket tournaments and allegations of corruption. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the extortion attempts.

A former Cricket Canada board member's Calgary home was targeted in two separate shootings earlier this year, leading to the arrest of three individuals on extortion-related charges.

The former official, whose identity is being protected, believes the attacks are directly linked to his involvement in a deal between Cricket Canada and an external group aiming to host sanctioned cricket tournaments. He alleges that a recorded phone call was manipulated to falsely suggest he received a kickback of $200,000 to $300,000, when in reality, he was discussing potential event management fees.

The threats escalated to include explicit demands for money and warnings of further violence if payment wasn't made. The individual making the threats identified himself as 'Akash Harike,' a name associated with an Instagram group that claimed responsibility for the shootings, even posting videos of the incidents online. These videos, showing shots fired at a house matching the former official's residence, were uploaded to the 'Akash Harike 47 Group' account shortly after each shooting occurred.

The first shooting took place on February 22nd at approximately 2:45 a.m., with a second incident occurring on March 4th around 5:10 a.m. Both involved multiple shots fired at the house and driveway. Police investigations led to the arrest of Jaskaran Singh in Surrey, B.C. , followed by Karanbir Singh in Edmonton. The investigation is ongoing, with police exploring all avenues to address this violence and potential organized crime involvement.

The former board member reported receiving over 100 phone calls and numerous disappearing text messages prior to the second shooting. Cricket Canada has stated it is not involved in the investigation but takes matters of safety and integrity seriously, offering full cooperation if required. The case has brought to light broader allegations of corruption and fixing within Cricket Canada, including claims of player mistreatment and infiltration by organized crime, even extending to concerns at the World Cup level.

The police are actively investigating the Instagram posts and exploring all possible connections to organized crime





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Cricket Canada Extortion Shooting Corruption Organized Crime Calgary Investigation

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