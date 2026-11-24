Rescue crews are searching for four adults and two boys after a Cessna 210 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island. Three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin were found floating, but the six people remain missing.

Rescue crews are searching for six people, including two children, after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Mississippi, U.S. authorities said.

Cessna Crash Details Emerge

The plane, a Cessna 210, went down between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Meyers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Responders found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

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They had not located the four adults and two boys, ages eight and 10, who were on board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate the crash, said Tuesday they were aware of it. The search involved Coast Guard crews and other responders. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Mississippi.

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The U.S. Coast Guard said crews were searching for six people aboard the small plane. Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in south Florida, killing all nine people on board. The terrifying crash was captured on video recorded by people inside their cars. The current search is ongoing.

Six Missing in Water

No further details were immediately available about the conditions of the missing people or the cause of the crash. The Coast Guard, FAA and NTSB are involved in the response and investigation. The plane's cabin and survival equipment were found floating, but the six people on board remain missing. The Coast Guard said the search continues.

The crash occurred between Pascagoula and Horn Island, a route that crosses the Gulf of Mexico. The Cessna 210 is a single-engine aircraft. The flight originated in New Orleans and was headed to Fort Meyers, Florida. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration also said it was aware. The Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue effort. This story is developing. Authorities have not released the names of the people on board.

Authorities Investigate Crash Cause

The search is focused on the area where the plane went down. Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 crashed in south Florida, killing nine people. That crash was captured on video by people in cars. The Learjet crash is separate from the Gulf of Mexico crash.

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The Coast Guard said three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin were found floating. The four adults and two boys, ages eight and 10, were on board. The search continues. The Cessna 210 went down Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard, FAA and NTSB are responding. The flight was from New Orleans to Fort Meyers, Florida. The search for the six people is ongoing. The Coast Guard said crews are searching the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island.

Search Continues in Gulf

The plane's cabin and survival equipment were found. The four adults and two boys were on board the Cessna 210. The Coast Guard said the search continues. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. The Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue effort.