Crews clean up damage from high speed storm in east London

A high speed storm swept through east London on May 19, 2026, causing significant disruptions and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Crews are working to clean up the damage and restore power to affected areas.

Crews are working to clean up the damage from a high speed storm that swept through east London on May 19, 2026. The storm caused significant disruptions and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

London Hydro crews and the London Fire Department were on the scene, working to restore power and put out fires. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain, causing trees to fall and power lines to snap. The CTV News London newsroom was also affected, with storm clouds approaching the building on May 19, 2026. The storm was part of a larger system that swept across southern Ontario, bringing severe thunderstorms and heavy rain to the region.

Storm clouds were seen sweeping across the area, causing widespread damage and disruptions. The storm is a reminder of the power of nature and the importance of being prepared for severe weather events. Crews are working to restore power and clean up the damage, but the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. The storm is a significant event for the region, and crews are working to get the community back to normal as quickly as possible.

The storm is a reminder of the importance of being prepared for severe weather events and the need for emergency services to be ready to respond. The storm is also a reminder of the impact that severe weather can have on communities and the need for residents to be prepared and take necessary precautions to stay safe





CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Storm London East London London Hydro London Fire Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PWHL announces expansion to San Jose, will start in 2026-27San Jose will be the 12th franchise in the league's history, as well as the fourth new team added for next season.

Read more »

Winners, disappointments and looking ahead following the 2026 PGA ChampionshipWhere does Aaron Rai go from here? Who disappointed at Aronimink? Here's a look back at the PGA Championship and also ahead to in the U.S. Open in June.

Read more »

LIV Golf reportedly laying groundwork for US bankruptcy if new investors aren't securedSaudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is pulling funding for LIV Golf after the 2026 campaign.

Read more »

Parkinson's South Georgian Bay's June Festival in 2026Parkinson's South Georgian Bay's annual June Festival welcomes the community, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and global experts to learn, exercise, and empower each other. The one-day festival will feature a high-energy spin class, DocTalk, and a Parkinson's Plan Forum, all centered around guiding principles: Exercise, Educate, and Empower. The organization aims to educate the audience on Parkinson's research and lifestyle changes for improved quality of life for those living with the disease. Additionally, the organization hopes to continue providing programs and support until 2046, inspired by the support they receive from the community.

Read more »