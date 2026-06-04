Canada's head coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed Maxime Crepeau as the country's starting goalkeeper for the FIFA World Cup. Crepeau will backstop Canada in their friendly against Ireland on Friday, which will serve as their final tune-up ahead of next Friday's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Crepeau named Canada 's starting goalkeeper at FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed Crepeau as Canada 's starting goalkeeper on Thursday after he split time in with Dayne St. Clair in Monday's friendly against Uzbekistan.

Crepeau is now expected to start Canada's friendly against Ireland on Friday, which will serve as Canada's final tune-up ahead of next Friday's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Maxime Crepeau will backstop Canada at the FIFA World Cup. While Marsch made one lineup choice on Thursday, he said he will continue to delay his decision on who will replace injured forward Marcelo Flores until after their friendly against Ireland.

Marsch did highlight the play of Jayden Nelson, who scored Canada's second goal in their 2-0 win over Uzbekistan, as he discussed filling the spot. Flores suffered a ruptured ACL on Saturday, just one day after he was named to Canada's roster. He sustained the injury while playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup with his Mexican club Tigres UNAL.

The starting goalkeeper decision has loomed for Marsch for months, with little to separate Crepeau and St. Clair, who is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. The decision allows Crepeau to live out his World Cup dream on the field after missing out in 2022 in heartbreaking fashion.

Only weeks before it was set to begin, Crepeau ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he broke his leg during the MLS Cup Final that his Los Angeles FC would go on to win on penalties. St. Clair, Crepeau say they're mature enough to accept starting goalkeeper decision. Max's maturity and experience, I think, is exactly what we need in the goal, along with all of his goalkeeping qualities, Marsch said of his decision.

For whoever Jesse picks, the other person always supports in that role and, of course, it's difficult at times because it's no secret we're both competitors and we want to be the one who play, St. Clair said of Crépeau earlier this year. But at the same time, I think there's a lot of respect between us and I think that's why we've been able to handle the situation so well with the respect we have for each other as people.

Goalkeeper Owen Goodman is also part of Canada's World Cup roster but was not considered to be in the running for the starting role





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Maxime Crepeau Canada FIFA World Cup Jesse Marsch Dayne St. Clair

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