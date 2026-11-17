Engineering News and Creamer Media have established new guidelines for newsletter delivery, password recovery, and editor feedback submission for subscribers.

Creamer Media has issued a comprehensive update to its subscriber management and communication protocols, introducing specific technical instructions for maintaining email newsletter delivery and defining strict parameters for user feedback. The announcement serves as a direct guide for existing subscribers of Engineering News and related platforms to ensure continued access to daily briefings and special reports.

Email Delivery Protocols

Subscribers are explicitly instructed to add the sender's address to their email contact lists or safe sender lists to prevent newsletters from being filtered into spam folders. The organization warns that failing to perform this step may result in missed communications, as modern email providers often automatically segregate unsolicited or bulk mail.

Also read Engineering News Feedback and Newsletter Instructions

For individuals experiencing persistent issues with receiving the daily or weekly newsletters, Creamer Media has directed users to contact their technical support team directly via email. This support channel is dedicated to troubleshooting delivery failures and ensuring that subscription data is correctly synchronized with the recipient's inbox settings.

Password Recovery Procedures

The platform has also clarified the procedure for users who have forgotten their account credentials. The system is designed to send a password reset link to the exact email address that was originally used during the subscription process. This security measure ensures that only the legitimate account holder can regain access to their personalized settings and saved articles.

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Users are advised to verify the accuracy of the registered email address before initiating a reset request. If the original email is no longer accessible, subscribers may need to contact customer support to update their contact information within the database before a new password can be issued to a different address.

Feedback and Publication Standards

Creamer Media has outlined specific criteria for individuals wishing to submit letters to the editor for potential publication. The organization requires that any such correspondence be strictly limited to a maximum of 300 words. This length constraint allows the editorial team to review and select content efficiently while maintaining space for diverse viewpoints in both digital and print formats.

The publication rights for all submitted feedback remain solely at the discretion of Creamer Media. The editorial board reserves the authority to determine whether a submitted letter meets the standards for online publication or inclusion in their print editions. This editorial control ensures that all published content aligns with the publication's journalistic guidelines and factual accuracy requirements.

Source Protection and Corrections

In addition to letters to the editor, the media group welcomes factual corrections and tip-offs from the engineering and energy sectors. To encourage transparency and the sharing of sensitive information, Creamer Media commits to protecting the identity of sources who provide such information. This policy is designed to foster trust with industry insiders who may be reluctant to speak publicly without assurance of confidentiality.

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Submitters are asked to clearly indicate if they wish to remain anonymous when providing corrections or tips. This option is available for all communications directed to the news desk, ensuring that contributors can share vital industry insights without fear of professional repercussions or public exposure.