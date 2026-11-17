The Canadian Real Estate Association reports stable October housing activity with slight sales increases, despite a new Bank of Canada rate hike and persistent affordability challenges.

The Canadian housing market demonstrated unexpected resilience in October 2026, posting slight gains in sales, new listings, and the national benchmark price despite a concurrent interest rate increase from the Bank of Canada. Data released by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) reveals that activity levels remained stable, defying the sharp downturns many economic forecasters had predicted for the fall season. This stability marks a shift from the volatile trends observed in previous years, suggesting that the market is finding a temporary equilibrium amidst rising borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.

Housing Sales Data and Market Dynamics

Home sales across Canadian MLS® Systems increased by 0.3% from September levels, according to the CREA's latest housing market update. This marginal growth indicates that buyer participation has not collapsed despite the tighter monetary policy environment. The actual, non-seasonally adjusted sales volume remained 10.6% lower than the figures recorded in October 2025, highlighting the cumulative drag of higher interest rates on year-over-year transaction volumes. However, the month-over-month stability suggests that the market is absorbing the rate hike better than anticipated.

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Simultaneously, new housing listings experienced a modest uptick, growing by 0.8% from the previous month. This increase in supply outpaced the slight growth in sales, causing the national sales-to-new listings ratio to slip from 49% in September to 48.7% in October. While this ratio is below the long-term average of 54.7%, it remains firmly within the 45% to 65% band that the Canadian Real Estate Association associates with a balanced market condition. This balance prevents the rapid price appreciation of a seller's market while avoiding the steep declines typical of a buyer's market.

Bank of Canada Rate Hike Impact

The stability in housing activity occurred alongside a rate hike announced by the Bank of Canada on its October 28 meeting date. Shaun Cathcart, the Senior Economist at the Canadian Real Estate Association, noted that this monetary tightening was designed to address growing Canadian concerns about creeping inflation driven by higher energy costs. He emphasized that because the central bank's preferred inflation measures remained well-behaved, the current tightening cycle is unlikely to mirror the aggressive hikes of 2022. Instead, the adjustments are expected to be mild to moderate, though these smaller increases carry significant weight in a market characterized by stretched affordability levels.

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Garry Bhaura, the Chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association, observed that despite forecasters lowering their predictions for the fall, the actual slowdown in housing activity was less severe than many experts had projected. Buyers have not pulled back substantially from the market, maintaining a level of engagement that defies the expectations set by rising interest rates. This resilience underscores the persistent demand for housing in Canada, even as the financial cost of borrowing has increased for both first-time buyers and investors seeking to expand their portfolios.

Inventory Levels and Pricing Trends

National inventory levels reached approximately 197,000 properties listed for sale at the end of October, a figure slightly above the long-term average of 190,000. The market held five months of inventory during this period, which is up slightly from the summer months and exactly in line with the historical long-term average. To contextualize these numbers, inventory ranged from a low of 100,000 listings during the peak of the COVID-19 housing boom in fall 2021 to a high of 250,000 listings a little over a decade ago. Currently, the market is nowhere near the thresholds that define a seller's market (below 3.6 months) or a buyer's market (above 6.4 months).

Regarding prices, the National Composite MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) rose by 0.1% from September. The Canadian Real Estate Association characterized this gain as effectively flat, noting it represents the largest monthly increase in two years. On an annual basis, the non-seasonally adjusted HPI was 3.1% below the levels recorded in October 2025. This annual decline is smaller than the drop seen in September and represents one of the most stable readings so far in 2026. The non-seasonally adjusted national average home price was recorded at $678,584, which is 1.6% lower than the value from a year earlier, indicating that price corrections are slowing down.

Future Outlook and Consumer Sentiment

Looking ahead, the housing sector is transitioning into its traditionally quieter months, prompting industry leaders to advise a shift in strategy. Garry Bhaura stated that the current lull presents an excellent opportunity for stakeholders to enter planning mode for 2027. Economic outlooks from major financial institutions like PwC and ULI suggest that more capital will move through Canadian real estate in the coming year, although directing this investment toward new construction remains a significant challenge. Developers face complex logistical and financial hurdles, particularly regarding mortgage-insurance rules that may reduce the equity required to build but still tie borrowing amounts to property income.

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Consumer sentiment reflects ongoing uncertainty, with many buyers holding back despite the relative stability of October. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) reports that purchasers are hesitant to commit due to unpredictability regarding the future trajectory of inflation, borrowing costs, and the broader economy. This caution is echoed in broader surveys, such as findings from Zonix, which indicate that only 12% of Ontarians believe housing will become more affordable over the next five years. Furthermore, more than one-quarter of aspiring homeowners now believe they will never be able to buy a home, highlighting the deep structural challenges facing market accessibility in Canada.