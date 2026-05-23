Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting, to discuss Maple Leafs' biggest needs this offseason

Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting, will discuss the biggest needs for the Maple Leafs this offseason. Hayes and O-Dog provide insights on the team and their star player, while Craig Button also weighs in on the potential of a certain player to be the first overall pick in the draft. Danault and the top line of the Canadiens are also discussed for their impressive performance.

Craig Button , TSN Director of Scouting, will discuss the biggest needs for the Maple Leafs this offseason. Hayes , a former NHL player, shares his thoughts on the team and their star player, while O-Dog , another former NHL player, provides insights on the team's struggles and the impact of key players.

Craig Button also weighs in on the potential of a certain player to be the first overall pick in the draft. Danault, a key player for the Canadiens, is praised for his performance and the team's success. The top line of the Canadiens is also discussed for their impressive play in Game 1. Ujiri, the President of Basketball Operations for the Toronto Raptors, expresses his desire to win and his return to the NBA





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maple Leafs Craig Button TSN Director Of Scouting Biggest Needs Offseason Hayes O-Dog Dupont Danault Canadiens Playoff Run Game 1 Ujiri NBA Return Mavs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mets call up top pitching prospect Jonah Tong, designate Craig Kimbrel for assignmentTong continues a youth movement for the Mets as they attempt to turn around their season, joining Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing and Nick Morabito.

Read more »

NHL Insights: Canadiens' O'Nielson, O-Dog, Gorton, Button Out and Speaking Their MindsIn the latest installment of the NHL Insights program, hosts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan are joined by Montreal Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. They discuss the team's recent performance, the role of the sensei shirt, and the involvement of O-Dog in the Snickers heist. O'Nielson, on the other hand, talks about the importance of having more emotion from the start and feels that losing Colton Sceviour was a bigger loss than losing Nate Schmidt.

Read more »

TSN News Headlines - NHL Draft, Hockey Playoff Predictions, and MoreTSN Director of Scouting Craig Button discusses his thoughts on the 2027 NHL Draft and the Memorial Cup, while Brendan O'Reilly offers commentary on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the change in the team's voice under Bryan Bowman.

Read more »

Craig Button and Bill Hayes Comment on First Overall Pick, Auston Matthews TradeTSN's Craig Button will speak about the idea of selecting another player ahead of the consensus frontrunner at this year's draft. General Manager Bill Hayes has claimed he's willing to trade if he believes his team will be bad for a couple of seasons. Sports commentator O-Dog argues that Auston Matthews might not defend the Maple Leafs and that Montreal Canadiens star Vladislav Namestnikov will come under scrutiny. TSN's Craig Button speaks highly of Jordan DuPont's chances to be selected at the top and Jean-Sebastien Danault's significant contribution to the Canadiens' playoff run. The Montreal Canadiens' top line has also drawn praise for their play in Game 1.

Read more »