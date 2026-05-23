Craig Button and Bill Hayes Comment on First Overall Pick, Auston Matthews Trade

TSN's Craig Button will speak about the idea of selecting another player ahead of the consensus frontrunner at this year's draft. General Manager Bill Hayes has claimed he's willing to trade if he believes his team will be bad for a couple of seasons. Sports commentator O-Dog argues that Auston Matthews might not defend the Maple Leafs and that Montreal Canadiens star Vladislav Namestnikov will come under scrutiny. TSN's Craig Button speaks highly of Jordan DuPont's chances to be selected at the top and Jean-Sebastien Danault's significant contribution to the Canadiens' playoff run. The Montreal Canadiens' top line has also drawn praise for their play in Game 1.

Craig Button, Director of Scouting for TSN, will discuss the notion of drafting another player instead of the consensus first overall pick , which could be applicable to the Maple Leafs this year.

On their part, the team's general manager, Bill Hayes, has allegedly expressed his willingness to trade Maple Leaf captain Auston Matthews if he anticipates his team to be bad for the next two seasons. Additionally, sports commentator O-Dog has claimed that Matthews might not even come to the defense of the Toronto Maple Leafs if opponents target their star player Vladislav 'Vladdy' Namestnikov.

TSN's Craig Button believes that defenseman Jordan DuPont has a solid chance to be selected at the top spot. Jean-Sebastien Danault, a key player for the Montreal Canadiens and Danault, has been instrumental in their playoff run.

Moreover, the team is delighted to have him on their roster. Furthermore, the Montreal Canadiens have expressed their admiration for their top line's performance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs





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Maple Leafs TSN Craig Button Danault First Overall Pick Montreal Canadiens Jordan Dupont Auston Matthews Top Line

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