Craig Berube Reflects on Maple Leafs' Season, Mock Crashes Wake Students, CF-18s Fly Over Ottawa

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube discusses the team's season during locker cleanout. Meanwhile, a B.C. mock crash impacts students, two CF-18s perform an Ottawa flyover, and a woman facing sentencing for husband’s murder shockingly penned a grief book. Other major stories include a cruise ship outbreak, drug counsellor sentencing in Matthew Perry's case, and trending consumer shopping tips.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube addressed the media during the team's end-of-season locker cleanout on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Toronto. Berube reflected on the challenges faced throughout the season and emphasized the need for improvement heading into the offseason.

Meanwhile, in British Columbia, a powerful mock crash simulation left a lasting impact on students by vividly demonstrating the deadly consequences of reckless driving. The event, which featured realistic crash scenes and emergency response demonstrations, was described by organizers as an eye-opener that really drives it home for young drivers. In Ottawa, two CF-18 Hornets are scheduled to perform a flyover on Wednesday as part of National Defence's public engagement initiatives.

The flyover, which will take place near Parliament Hill, is expected to draw large crowds of spectators. In other news, a disturbing video of a dog attack has become a key piece of evidence in a criminal negligence trial, with victims pleading for justice amid emotional testimonies. Up north, the tragic killing of a resident in Turnor Lake has sparked renewed calls for increased mental health and social supports in remote regions of Saskatchewan.

Additionally, a historic park in the world's largest freshwater archipelago is set to open this Friday, offering visitors a glimpse into the region's rich ecological heritage. In Utah, a woman who wrote a bestselling book about grief after her husband's death will face sentencing for his murder, shocking readers who followed her story. On the maritime front, a cruise ship was denied docking in France due to a suspected stomach flu outbreak among passengers, raising concerns about public health protocols.

Meanwhile, the drug counsellor accused of providing the fatal dose of ketamine to actor Matthew Perry is awaiting sentencing in a case that has garnered widespread attention. In the realm of sports, questions are being raised about the newly introduced 6% fat milk hitting the market in Ontario, with nutritionists debating its health benefits. Elsewhere, scientists have explored the hypothetical scenario of eradicating all mosquitoes, weighing the ecological and public health implications.

In consumer trends, Canadians are buzzing about the latest beauty and household products, with rave reviews for a Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo that has transformed users' hair health. A smart laundry basket has also gained popularity for solving common household debates. Budget-conscious shoppers are eagerly scooping up the best dupe beauty products and taking advantage of last-minute discounts before the end of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale





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Sports Health Crime Lifestyle Toronto Maple Leafs Craig Berube Mock Crash CF-18 Hornets Murder Sentencing

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