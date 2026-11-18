Former Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson reveals how playing Grand Theft Auto V late into the night contributed to his weakest statistical season during his ten-year tenure with the team.

Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson has identified a surprising reason for the most difficult period of his professional career with the franchise. In a candid interview on the Absolute Non-Sens podcast released on Wednesday, Anderson attributed his least productive statistics to an intense engagement with the video game Grand Theft Auto V. He explained that his nightly gaming sessions often extended well past normal bedtime hours, directly impacting his performance during a specific campaign.

Anderson's Late-Night Gaming Habits

Anderson served as the primary goaltender for the Ottawa Senators for ten years, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the franchise's history. When asked how he decompressed from the physical and mental demands of professional hockey, he revealed that he enjoyed titles like Racing Simulator but found himself consistently drawn to the open-world chaos of San Andreas. The release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013 coincided with the beginning of his fourth season with the club, a timing that would prove critical to his personal timeline of performance.

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The goalie described a rigorous nightly routine that began after games and continued until the early morning hours. He recalled getting home between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and immediately starting his gaming sessions. These marathons frequently lasted until 4 a.m., leaving him feeling surprisingly energetic despite the severe lack of sleep. Anderson noted that he did not even feel tired, a state of alertness that he later realized was detrimental to his professional responsibilities on the ice.

2013-14 Statistical Decline Explained

The consequences of this lifestyle shift were evident in the 2013-14 NHL season statistics. During that year, Anderson posted a record of 25 wins, 16 losses, and 8 overtime losses. His goals-against average (GAA) rose to 3.00, and his save percentage settled at .911 across 53 games played. These figures represented a significant dip from his previous performance levels, particularly when compared to the 2012-13 season where he led the NHL with a .941 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average in just 24 games.

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The team's overall performance suffered alongside his individual metrics. The Ottawa Senators failed to qualify for the playoffs during the 2013-14 campaign, finishing in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Anderson has since reflected on this period as the worst season he felt he had during his entire tenure in Ottawa. He explicitly stated that the timing of the Grand Theft Auto V launch marked the beginning of a period where he struggled to balance his leisure activities with the recovery needs of an elite athlete.

Long-Term Career Impact and Legacy

Despite this specific slump, Anderson's overall contribution to the Ottawa Senators remains historic and highly regarded. He helped the team secure 202 victories during his 435 regular-season games played, a milestone that stands as the most wins by any goaltender in franchise history. His ability to overcome personal distractions and return to form allowed him to remain a valuable asset for nearly a decade, eventually retiring as a player in 2023. His confession highlights the fine line professional athletes walk between mental relaxation and physical preservation.

The discussion also brought attention to the enduring popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise developed by Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on Thursday, marking a new era for the series. The franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide, with Grand Theft Auto V alone accounting for over 230 million of those sales. The game generated US$1 billion in retail sales in just three days, underscoring the massive cultural influence that can tempt even world-class competitors.

Context of Modern Esports and Gaming

Anderson's revelation provides a unique look into the off-ice habits of modern NHL players. Video games have become a significant part of athlete culture, offering a way to unwind but also posing risks if not managed carefully. Anderson admitted that he felt unable to separate himself from the game during that difficult season, getting sucked into the experience too deeply. His transparency on the Absolute Non-Sens podcast offers fans a realistic view of the challenges involved in maintaining peak physical condition while navigating modern entertainment options.