A recent tax tribunal ruling clarifies how the CRA calculates deductible home office expenses based on workspace percentage and employment status.

A recent tax tribunal decision involving a taxpayer from Edmonton and Regina has clarified the strict application of Canada Revenue Agency ( CRA) rules regarding home office deductions. The ruling reinforces that taxpayers must strictly adhere to workspace percentage calculations and continuous employment periods to claim these expenses successfully.

CRA Rules on Workspace Percentage

The CRA allows taxpayers to deduct home office expenses only if the designated workspace is where they principally performed their employment duties for at least four consecutive weeks during the year. Principal use means the space was used more than 50 per cent of the time for work purposes. For example, a hybrid worker attending the office two days a week works from home 60 per cent of the time, satisfying this condition.

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Eligible and Ineligible Expense Categories

Employees can deduct rent, utilities, maintenance, minor repairs, and home internet access fees. However, mortgage interest, property taxes, home insurance, capital expenses, and depreciation are generally non-deductible. Commission-based employees who sell goods or negotiate contracts have expanded rights to claim home insurance, property taxes, and device leasing costs. All claims require a reasonable allocation of expenses based on the workspace area relative to the total finished living space.

The Edmonton to Regina Legal Precedent

The case centered on an executive director who moved from Edmonton to Regina in November 2020 to work for Saskatchewan's Ministry of Finance. Her lease ended in October 2021, converting to month-to-month until she left in March 2022. She maintained her Edmonton residence throughout this period and sued her employer after termination in May 2021, receiving a settlement in 2022. She claimed employment deductions including legal fees and home office expenses for 2021 and 2022.

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Dispute Over Space Allocation and Deductible Amounts

The CRA disallowed all deductions after May 2021 due to unemployment in 2021 and 2022. For the period until May 31, 2021, the CRA rejected the taxpayer's claim that 50 per cent of her apartment was used for work. The taxpayer argued her second bedroom, measuring 83 square feet or 14.9 per cent of the 558 square foot unit, plus occasional use of dining areas, justified a higher percentage. The CRA calculated only 37 per cent usage, allowing $3,102 from $8,383 in total expenses.

Tribunal Findings on Work Space Usage

The judge reviewed evidence including floor plans and testimony regarding the apartment's layout. The court noted the taxpayer used one bedroom as an office and occasionally utilized dining and living room areas for work or meetings during the pandemic. This ruling underscores the necessity of maintaining precise records of workspace dimensions and usage patterns to support tax filings during periods of remote work.