CRA Announces Measures to Improve Taxpayer Service, Addressing Delays and Account Access

The Canada Revenue Agency is taking steps to improve taxpayer service by boosting call-centre staffing, extending online chat hours, and implementing new self-service options for those locked out of their online accounts. These measures aim to reduce delays, improve accessibility, and address longstanding issues with the agency's services.

The Canada Revenue Agency CRA announced on Friday a series of measures aimed at improving taxpayer service and addressing persistent issues like long wait times and online account access problems. The agency is significantly boosting its call-centre staffing, extending operational hours for online chat services, and implementing new self-service options for taxpayers.

This proactive approach comes after growing public and political pressure, including expressions of concern from prominent figures. These efforts are geared towards modernizing services and enhancing accessibility for all Canadians who interact with the CRA.\One of the key initiatives includes a substantial increase in call-centre personnel, with more staff hired earlier this month and further recruitment planned in the coming weeks. This follows the announcement of cuts to call-centre jobs in the recent past. This increase has already yielded positive results, with the CRA reporting a significant improvement in call answering rates. The agency currently answers 57% of taxpayers' calls, a substantial increase from 37% in late June and early July. The CRA aims to further improve this metric, targeting a 70% call-answering rate by mid-October. Additionally, the agency is providing new ways for taxpayers to regain access to their online accounts. Starting October 20, individuals and businesses locked out of their accounts can register for new login credentials independently, without requiring assistance from a call-centre agent. This is a significant step aimed at reducing the frustration experienced by taxpayers who have been unable to access their online information due to technical issues. The agency also is extending service hours for its online chat feature, providing extended support hours for the web portal. Starting September 29, the online chat service, which allows taxpayers to discuss account-specific issues with a CRA representative, will operate until 8 p.m. ET, extending the current operational hours by three hours daily.\Furthermore, the CRA is investing in new technology and working to streamline processes to address long-standing delays. This includes improvements to processing times for tax adjustments, including personal income tax returns. These measures are designed to improve efficiency and reduce the administrative burden for both the agency and taxpayers. The Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson François Boileau has commended the CRA for these new initiatives. He specifically praised the creation of a new call-scheduling system. This system allows taxpayers to request callbacks from agents through the CRA website, eliminating the need for them to wait on hold. However, the Ombudsperson also emphasized the need for a thorough review of the CRA’s website architecture and content. The goal is to make it easier for taxpayers to find the information they need without resorting to calling the agency for assistance. The CRA estimates that a quarter of all incoming calls could be resolved without speaking to an agent if the website was improved. The Ombudsperson has requested that this review be completed by Spring 2026 and that the CRA begin implementing changes by Fall 2026, recognizing that systemic changes will take time but encouraging the agency to concurrently work on long-term solutions





