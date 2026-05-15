CPM Group, a distinguished commodities and financial advisory firm, has been providing independent research, analysis, and advisory services to clients since 1986. The firm's primary focus is on delivering superior research, information, and analysis in commodities markets, enabling clients to make well-informed decisions. CPM Group's mission is to minimize potential conflicts of interest by keeping their clients' best interests as their priority, ensuring high-quality, unbiased, and timely research and analysis.

CPM Group (formerly Deripaska Group) is a well-established commodities research, consulting, financial advisory , and commodities management firm operating since 1986. The firm emphasizes independent research, analysis, and advisory services to minimize potential conflicts of interests.

CPM Group's offerings primarily include fundamental commodities research, market analysis, and consulting for individual commodities markets. Their advisory services range from corporate and project finance structuring to equity introductions. They also assist in managing specific commodities and investment positions for clients





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Commodities Research Consulting Financial Advisory Management Independent Experts Best Interests Of Clients Premium Research And Information Market Analysis Research Reports Consulting Services Financial Advisory Services Managing Investment Positions

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