Joly asks Competition Bureau to review Cleveland-Cliffs takeover of Stelco

Industry Minister Melanie Joly has asked the Competition Bureau to examine Cleveland-Cliffs' acquisition of Stelco over the CEO's comments about blocking Canadian steel, as Ottawa's deadline for the company to address alleged employment commitment violations expires.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly is asking the Competition Bureau to examine whether Cleveland-Cliffs' rationale for acquiring Stelco Inc. was conducted in bad faith, according to a letter sent to the competition commissioner.

The request, reported on Nov. 6, 2026, points to testimony by Cleveland-Cliffs chief executive Lourenco Goncalves at a January 2026 congressional hearing. In that testimony, Goncalves said the company acquired Stelco in part to prevent Canadian steel from flooding the U.S. market. Joly says the CEO made similar claims to CBC News last month.

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Bad Faith Competition Concerns

She argues those comments indicate the company's disregard for fair competition in the Canadian market and raise questions about whether it engaged in bad faith conduct during the acquisition process. The minister says the Competition Bureau may wish to thoroughly examine the parent company's conduct. She also asks whether that conduct warrants enforcement action under the Competition Act. The Competition Bureau has not yet said whether it will open a formal examination.

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The agency is an independent law enforcement body responsible for administering and enforcing the Competition Act, including reviewing mergers and other conduct that may substantially lessen competition in Canada. Joly's letter was sent as Ottawa's 15-day deadline ended for Cleveland-Cliffs to address alleged violations of binding employment commitments. The company made those commitments when it purchased Stelco in 2024. The minister had asked the company to address its alleged violations.

She also asked it to prove it has not broken its commitments or explain why it has failed to meet them. It is not clear whether the company has provided a response or what consequences might follow. Cleveland-Cliffs has not issued a public response to Joly's letter. The company has previously defended its acquisition of Stelco and its employment record.

Stelco Layoffs Announced

Stelco announced plans on Sept. 28 to lay off up to 500 workers at its Hamilton and Nanticoke, Ont. , steel mills. The company cited U.S. tariffs, weak demand for Canadian steel and competition from imported steel products.

However, Cleveland-Cliffs and the union have recently confirmed only 175 workers have been laid off so far. All of those layoffs have been in Hamilton. The union representing Stelco workers has confirmed the 175 layoffs. It has not commented on Joly's request for a Competition Bureau review.

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The layoff situation remains fluid. The Hamilton operations steel production facility is pictured from across the Hamilton Harbour in Burlington, Ont. , on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in an image credited to THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. Joly's request to the Competition Bureau is the latest development in a story that began with Cleveland-Cliffs' acquisition of Stelco in 2024.

Government Scrutiny Intensifies

That deal included binding employment commitments that the government now alleges have been violated. The Competition Bureau review request adds a new layer to the ongoing scrutiny of the acquisition. It also comes amid broader concerns about the impact of the deal on Canadian workers and the domestic steel industry. Joly's letter comes as the government faces pressure to protect Canadian steel jobs.

The layoffs at Stelco's Hamilton and Nanticoke operations have raised concerns about the future of the domestic steel industry. The timeline of events includes the January 2026 congressional hearing, the CBC News interview last month, the Sept. 28 layoff announcement and the expiry of the 15-day deadline. Each step has added to the scrutiny of the acquisition. The source text was published on November 06, 2026 at 12:39 p.m. EST.

The article was published on Fri, November 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. GMT+2.