Cowichan Tribes revive ancient shellfish harvesting in Gulf Islands

Cowichan Tribes members are restoring traditional clam beds and sea gardens in British Columbia's Gulf Islands, reviving a millennia-old practice to improve food sovereignty and cultural resurgence.

At a carefully protected location in British Columbia's Gulf Islands, Cowichan Tribes members are reviving the centuries-old practice of shellfish harvesting . Crysta Charlie presses a pitchfork into the coarse shoreline, prying up a muddy mass of beach and seawater.

At first, she reveals nothing but sand and hundreds of years worth of accumulated seashell fragments. Then she spots a butter clam, known in the Hul̓q̓umín̓um̓ language as s'axwa', the kind that her ancestors relied on as a critical food source for thousands of years. She greets it with a smile before plopping it into a nearby pail.

'My grandpa, he gets clams all the time, and so I'm like, it looks pretty easy. But today proved me wrong,' she says with a laugh. This revival is thanks to a years-long effort by the Cowichan Tribes' lands and natural resources department to revive a millennia-old heritage. Cultivated clam beds and sea gardens once dotted the coastlines of the Gulf Islands, where shellfish formed a critical staple in the diets of Cowichan Tribes members and other Coast Salish peoples.

They perfected the art of shoreline aquaculture, building huge rock seawalls that created oceanside gardens and improved the habitat for the prized molluscs.

'It was like our grocery store,' said Jared Qwustenuxun Williams, an Indigenous chef and Salish culture educator who is passionate about reviving the Hul'q'umi'num language and food sovereignty. The Cowichan Tribes sea garden restoration and shellfish harvesting program aims to restore the traditional practice while improving food security. Cowichan Tribes biologist Tim Kulchyski and his son Simon comb the shore, digging into the coarse sand in search of clams.

The enormous tidal mud flat was once a reliable source not just of shellfish, but a whole host of traditional foods and medicines such as rice root.

'There were so many clams and oysters and everything that you wouldn't have to worry where you're going to eat, you just had to go to the estuary,' said Williams. For a culture reliant on oral storytelling to pass down knowledge, the arrival of Europeans proved disastrous. At contact in the mid-1850s, the Cowichan Nation was one of the largest and most powerful on B.C.

's southern coast, estimated to number around 15,000 people. But settlers brought new diseases, most devastating among them smallpox in 1861, which killed almost 90 per cent of the nation's people. By 1901, around 800 were left, according to an early government census. There are around 5,500 Cowichan Tribes members today.

The knowledge of where and when to harvest, how to properly build a sea garden wall, and how to avoid the annual cycles of red tide biotoxins (which can accumulate in shellfish and cause severe illness in humans) was at risk of disappearing forever. Work to rediscover these ancient sites dates back to the 1970s, when aerial surveys spotted unusual piles of rocks strung out in long walls in some of southeastern Vancouver Island's bays and harbours.

The largest turned out to be an 800-metre-long rock retaining wall in Salt Spring Island's Fulford Harbour. Jacob Cook, the Cowichan Tribes Sea Gardens Restoration Coordinator, is part of a collaborative effort to help rebuild parts of the Fulford harbour garden wall. He was hired two years ago to spearhead the program, and recalls being awestruck the first time he saw the structure, evidence of his people's stewardship of the land dating back to the time of Egypt's Great Pyramid.

Today, shellfish harvesting across B.C.

's South Coast is all but impossible in most places because of rising pollution levels caused by contaminants. That's what makes the clam bed beneath Ms. Charlie's feet so valuable: It's one of the few places that's free enough of both pollutants and red tide. The Cowichan Tribes keep the exact locations of their clam beds or sea gardens confidential to protect them from being overharvested by the public. The restoration work involves two key phases.

During the summer months, Cowichan Tribes members work in partnership with the WSÁNEC Leadership Council and Parks Canada to rebuild and rehabilitate some of these ancient sites. Over the winter, the efforts shift toward responsible harvesting, providing opportunities for members such as Ms. Charlie to get back to the land and practice collection and cultivation techniques.

This holistic approach ensures that the knowledge and practice are passed down to future generations, strengthening the community's connection to their ancestral territory and promoting food sovereignty. The revival of shellfish harvesting is not just about food; it is about cultural resurgence, language revitalization, and healing from historical trauma. Through these efforts, the Cowichan Tribes are reclaiming their heritage and ensuring that the s'axwa' and the sea gardens continue to sustain their people for millennia to come





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cowichan Tribes Shellfish Harvesting Sea Gardens Food Sovereignty Cultural Revival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analysis: Iran's stranglehold on Strait of Hormuz loosens as Gulf Arab oil reaches marketDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran 's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz may be easing — and its own oil problems now seem to be mounting.

Read more »

Proposed Memorandum to End War in the Gulf Favors Iran, Criticized by U.S. President TrumpThe proposed memorandum to end the war in the Gulf, as outlined by Western, Pakistani, and Iranian sources, appeared to strongly favor Iran, drawing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. The terms of the memorandum, which were provided to Reuters by Western sources, Pakistani sources, and senior Iranian sources, were published in Iranian media.

Read more »

Pope tells traffickers of migrants in the Canary Islands: Stop, repent or face God's wrathSANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Pope Leo XIV warned people smugglers on Friday that they will face God's wrath for exploiting the desperation of migrants, demanding they stop and repent during his final day in this epicenter of the African mig

Read more »

Rare whale entangled in fishing gear spotted again in Gulf of St. LawrenceHALIFAX — A young endangered whale tangled in fishing gear has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence for the second time this week, but the health of the animal remains unclear.

Read more »