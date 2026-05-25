Cowichan decision leads to another claim on private lands in B.C.

A lengthy court case has thrown the legal status of private land in B.C. into question, with the Cowichan Nation’s Aboriginal title to the land creating uncertainty for private landholders. Lawyers for Montrose Property Holdings Ltd. will be in court Monday to ask a judge to reopen the case, arguing that it was never given the opportunity to defend its interests during the 513-day trial.

Lawyers for the private owners of a swath of industrial land near Vancouver will be in court Monday to ask a judge to reopen a lengthy court case that has thrown the legal status of their property into question.

The Cowichan Tribes land claims trial concluded more than two years ago and the final reasons for judgment were delivered. But Montrose Property Holdings Ltd. will argue it was never given the opportunity to defend its interests during the 513-day trial. Lawyers representing eight parties – including Montrose and the federal and provincial governments – will appear this week armed with 11 volumes of related case law.

The Cowichan Nation has achieved a great victory after seeking the return of their homeland for more than 150 years. If all parties who claim an interest in the lands were to be added as parties to the case, it would make the proceedings unmanageable, which would not be in the interests of the administration of justice. B.C.

Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young concluded last August that the Cowichan had established Aboriginal title to a portion of their claim, their traditional summer village of Tl’uqtinus on the south arm of the Fraser River. Those lands are now part of the City of Richmond. Justice Young also declared land titles held by Canada and Richmond in the area to be defective and invalid.

If the Cowichan’s win is upheld in future appeals, they could eventually take control of the land in question. The ruling created uncertainty for private landholders in Richmond, whose fee-simple title to their lands now overlaps with the nation’s Aboriginal title. Fee-simple lands have long been known in Canadian law as the highest form of private land ownership.

The end of the trial can’t come soon enough for Premier David Eby, whose government has been battered over its inability to assure private landowners that their rights are not threatened by the court judgment. All parties have said they will appeal the judgment, but none of the appeals can go ahead until the outcome of the application to reopen the case is determined. Montrose is the largest single landowner with land in the title area.

Its affected holdings include a Coca-Cola bottling plant and a Canadian Tire depot. As a result of the judgment, Montrose argues that it is unclear if provincial laws – ranging from the Labour Relations Code to the Provincial Sales Tax Act – apply on its property. Although a decision to reopen a trial after the judgment has been delivered would be rare, Montrose’s application cites five cases where that has happened.

The stakes are so high that the case will likely be decided eventually at the Supreme Court of Canada. The ruling has been a gift to the Conservative opposition parties in both Ottawa and Victoria. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been to B.C. twice in recent weeks to campaign on the issue, accusing the federal Liberal government of failing to protect private property rights.

The Conservatives’ efforts prompted Prime Minister Mark Carney to weigh in, saying his government fundamentally disagrees with the court decision because of the Cowichan Nation’s Aboriginal title to the land. The B.C. Conservatives are similarly pressing the B.C. NDP government for being on the losing side of the case.

When a landowner has to go to the Supreme Court to find out what they own, every investor, every lender, every business in this province is watching. The uncertainty this case creates is toxic to the work we have to do with First Nations and businesses and the economy that we have to grow





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Cowichan Nation Aboriginal Title Private Land B.C. Supreme Court Montrose Property Holdings Ltd.

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