Cowboys Stall on Long-Term Deal with George Pickens, Will Use Franchise Tag

The Dallas Cowboys have informed George Pickens they will not be pursuing a long-term contract extension at this time, opting to have him play the 2024 season on his $27.3 million franchise tender. The decision is influenced by recent contract negotiation experiences and the team's financial considerations.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking a firm stance in contract negotiations with wide receiver George Pickens , signaling they are currently not engaged in discussions regarding a long-term extension.

Team executive Stephen Jones revealed on Wednesday that the Cowboys intend for Pickens to play the upcoming season under the franchise tender, a one-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $27.3 million. This decision comes despite Pickens’ breakout performance last season, where he established career bests in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team’s approach suggests a cautious strategy, influenced by the financial implications of committing to another substantial contract at the wide receiver position and the relatively short time Pickens has been with the organization. Jones emphasized that conversations with Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, have been positive and respectful, describing them as “super cordial. ” However, the team remains resolute in its current position, prioritizing the immediate season under the terms of the franchise tag.

A significant factor influencing the Cowboys’ decision appears to be their recent experience with contract negotiations involving another prominent player represented by Mulugheta – Micah Parsons. Last year, the Cowboys believed they had reached a verbal agreement with Parsons that would have positioned him as the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

However, Mulugheta reportedly expressed reservations about the terms, leading to a breakdown in negotiations and ultimately, the trade of Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. This past experience likely contributes to the Cowboys’ more conservative approach with Pickens, demonstrating a reluctance to engage in potentially protracted and ultimately unsuccessful contract talks.

The team seems determined to avoid a repeat scenario, opting instead for the security of the franchise tender, which allows them to retain Pickens’ services for the upcoming season while delaying long-term commitment. The situation is further complicated by the uncertainty surrounding Pickens’ participation in the team’s offseason program, which is scheduled to begin next week. Pickens must sign his franchise tender to be eligible to participate, and Jones acknowledged the team has no guarantee he will do so promptly.

This potential holdout adds another layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about Pickens’ commitment to the team and his willingness to play under the current terms. The Cowboys’ strategy with Pickens highlights the delicate balance teams face when managing contracts for star players. While recognizing Pickens’ value and contributions, the team is also mindful of its overall salary cap situation and the need to allocate resources effectively.

The franchise tag provides a temporary solution, allowing the Cowboys to assess Pickens’ performance and re-evaluate their long-term plans at the end of the season. However, it also carries risks, including the possibility of a disgruntled player and potential disruptions to team chemistry. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Pickens is coming off a career year, significantly increasing his market value and potentially making a long-term deal even more expensive down the line.

The team’s decision to prioritize the franchise tender suggests they believe Pickens’ value, while substantial, does not yet warrant a top-tier, long-term contract. The coming weeks will be crucial as the Cowboys await Pickens’ decision on signing the tender and navigate the potential fallout from their contract stance. The outcome of these negotiations will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the team’s future, both on and off the field.

The Cowboys are hoping to maintain a productive relationship with Pickens despite the current impasse, but the situation remains fluid and could evolve rapidly





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Dallas Cowboys George Pickens NFL Franchise Tag Contract Negotiations Stephen Jones Micah Parsons

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