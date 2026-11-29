Courtney Sarault claimed gold and silver, leading Canada to a six-medal haul in Shanghai. Full details on results from the World Short Track Speedskating World Tour event.

Canadian short track speedskater Courtney Sarault secured a gold and a silver medal, contributing to a significant six-medal victory for the national team during the World Short Track Speedskating World Tour event in Shanghai, China. The 26-year-old athlete from Moncton delivered a standout performance on Sunday, demonstrating her elite capabilities in both the 500 meters and 1500 meters disciplines amidst intense global competition.

Sarault Claims Silver and Gold Medals

Courtney Sarault earned her first medal of the weekend by taking silver in the women's 500 meters race with a time of 42.467 seconds. She finished just slightly behind the race winner, Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands, who claimed the gold medal with a blistering time of 42.446 seconds. Velzeboer's victory marked her third gold medal of the current season, further establishing her as a dominant force in the sport. The margins between the top competitors were incredibly tight, highlighting the high level of skill required to podium at this prestigious international event.

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Dominant Performance in 1500 Meters Event

Shortly after her 500-meter performance, Sarault capitalized on her stamina and tactical awareness to win gold in the women's 1500 meters. She completed the race in two minutes and 34.240 seconds, overtaking Italy's Elisa Confortola with two laps remaining to secure the top spot. Confortola finished with a time of 2:34.310, trailing the Canadian champion by a narrow margin. The race showcased Sarault's ability to conserve energy and make decisive moves when it mattered most, adding another layer to her impressive weekend tally.

Bachand and Brunelle Battle for Bronze

The podium in the 1500 meters was rounded out by a dramatic finish between two other Canadian athletes, Ann-Sophie Bachand and Florence Brunelle. Bachand, hailing from Sherbrooke, Quebec, narrowly outstretched Brunelle of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, to claim the bronze medal. Brunelle finished with a time of 2:34.389, placing her just behind the bronze medal position. This internal Canadian battle for third place underscored the depth of talent within the national team, as multiple athletes competed for podium spots simultaneously.

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William Dandjinou Returns to Medal Contention

Montreal's William Dandjinou contributed significantly to Canada's medal count by securing silver in the men's 1000 meters. His time of 1:25.087 represented his first individual medal since the previous season, marking a strong return to form for the experienced skater. The gold medal was won by the Netherlands' Jens Van'T Wout, who finished with a time of 1:24.974. Italy's Thomas Nadalini took home the bronze with a time of 1:25.112, completing a tightly contested podium where fractions of a second determined the final standings.

Relay Success Completes Six-Medal Haul

William Dandjinou further bolstered the team's success by helping Canada capture two additional silver medals in relay events. He led both the 2000-meter mixed relay team and the 5000-meter men's relay squad to silver finishes. These relay performances complemented the individual success of Sarault, Bachand, and Brunelle, resulting in a total of six medals for Canada. The collective achievement across both individual and team events highlights the comprehensive strength of the Canadian short track speedskating program on the world stage.