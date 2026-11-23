Courtney Sarault won the women's 500 metres as Canadian skaters swept the podium at a short track speedskating World Tour stop in Seoul. Felix Roussel added silver in the 1,000 and bronze in the men's 5,000 relay.

Courtney Sarault led a Canadian podium sweep at a short track speedskating World Tour stop in Seoul on Sunday, winning the women's 500 metres in 43.055 seconds.

Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que. , took silver in 43.171 and Florence Brunelle of Trois-Rivieres, Que. , claimed bronze in 43.184. Sarault took the lead back from Brunelle with an inside pass on the final lap to secure the win for Moncton's standout skater.

Also read Canada Sweeps Podium in Women's 500m at Short Track World Tour in Seoul

Canadian Women Secure Historic Podium Sweep

The result marked the first time Canadian women took all three spots on an international podium since the World Cup in Montreal in October 2012. Jessica Gregg, Marianne St-Gelais and Caroline Truchon accomplished that rare feat in the 500 metres 14 years ago. Getting the gold today really feels nice but it is even more special because the other girls were on the podium with me, Sarault said. It is nice to win together, she said.

Advertisement

Turning around and seeing them behind me after crossing the finish line made me so much happier than I would have been winning alone. On the men's side, Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que. , earned his fourth individual distance medal of the season with silver in the 1,000 metres. The 25-year-old finished in one minute 29.073 seconds, between gold medallist Jens Van'T Wout of the Netherlands in 1:28.988 and bronze medallist Thomas Nadalini of Italy in 1:30.099.

I did not have a medal in the 1000m yet this season, so this feels really nice, Roussel said. He said he pulled quite a few laps at the start, which burned a lot of energy, but he was still satisfied with the result. It shows I am still among the world's best and have what it takes to continue battling for podiums, Roussel said. Roussel later partnered with Montreal's William Dandjinou, Mathieu Pelletier of Laval, Que.

Roussel Earns Silver and Relay Bronze

, and Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que. , to grab bronze in the men's 5,000 relay. South Korea and the Netherlands took gold and silver, respectively, in the relay event. Sarault's victory capped a strong day for the Canadian team, which reached the podium in both the women's and men's events in Seoul.

Her late inside pass on the final lap sealed a sweep that had not been achieved by Canadian women on the international stage in well over a decade. Roussel's silver gave him his fourth individual distance medal of the season, continuing a consistent campaign on the World Tour. The relay bronze added another team result for Canada, with Dandjinou, Pelletier and Dubois joining Roussel on the podium. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.