Courtney McCowan died at Port Hardy Hospital after the emergency department closed. Her family launched a fundraiser to cover expenses and advocate for rural B.C. emergency care reform.

Courtney McCowan was scheduled to leave Port Hardy for Victoria on December 1 to reunite with her daughter, Hailey Schubert, and mother, Karen. Instead of preparing for a new chapter in life, the 48-year-old mother is now being remembered by a grieving family following her death at Port Hardy Hospital on November 19.

Emergency Closure Led to Tragic Outcome

Mccowan sought medical attention shortly after the hospital emergency department closed for the night. According to her mother, Karen, paramedics from B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) attempted to save her in the parking lot. Staff did not open the doors for approximately 39 minutes after her arrival.

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During this time, McCowan went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived. The exact cause of death has not yet been established by authorities. The B.C. Coroners Service, Island Health, and BCEHS are currently conducting reviews into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family Launches $24,000 Fundraiser

Hailey Schubert has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her family with the financial burden of the loss. The campaign has set a goal of raising $24,000 to cover funeral and cremation expenses, travel costs between Victoria and Port Hardy, and memorial fees.

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At the time of publication, the fundraiser had collected $1,890. The funds also include provisions for McCowan's two cats, who are expected to move to Victoria to live with Schubert. The family hopes the money will ease immediate financial strain while highlighting the need for reliable care in rural areas.

Stakeholders Respond to Staffing Crisis

Island Health confirmed that its emergency physicians and nurses responded alongside BCEHS paramedics upon opening the doors. The Port Hardy emergency department has been operating with overnight closures since February 2023 due to severe staffing shortages.

The nearest hospital with a round-the-clock emergency department is located in Port McNeill, a 30-minute drive away. Island Health stated it is working on sustainable strategies to restore 24-hour coverage, though significant staffing challenges remain in the region.

Advocating for Rural Emergency Reform

Mccowan was known for her love of gardening, animals, and the Vancouver Canucks. Her daughter and mother shared a nightly routine of checking in before bed. The family questions whether earlier access to emergency treatment could have prevented her death.

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If donations exceed the family's immediate expenses, organizers plan to use the remainder for a memorial bench or plaque. They also intend to support initiatives pushing for 24-hour emergency care in rural British Columbia. The family encourages the public to share the campaign to raise awareness for systemic change.