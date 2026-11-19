The B.C. Supreme Court has quashed the substantial start determination for Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and ordered the province to consult the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation.

The B.C. Supreme Court has quashed a decision that Seabridge Gold's KSM Project was substantially started, ordering the province to consult with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation.

Justice Emily Burke released the latest ruling after both sides returned to her courtroom seeking clarity on how to interpret her initial June decision. In that June ruling, Burke found the province had not satisfied its duty to consult the nation regarding the substantial start determination. In the new decision, Burke quashed the substantial start determination and ordered the province to give the nation 90 days' notice to present written submissions on whether the project was substantially started.

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KSM Project Substantial Start Ruling

The KSM Project is a proposed copper, gold and silver mine located 65 kilometres northwest of Stewart, B.C. An assessment officer ruled in 2024 that the project had substantially started, meaning it had made enough progress to retain its environmental approval. The Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation said in a statement Thursday that after the initial June ruling, Seabridge issued a news release incorrectly announcing that the court found the substantial start determination reasonable.

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Chief Darlene Simpson said the nation is not against responsible resource development but is concerned about a 52-storey-deep, nine-kilometre-long toxic waste dump that uses a wet tailings approach. She said this approach has been found unsafe elsewhere. If the province grants the substantial start determination to this project, our nation will have to live with that looming disaster on our territory for hundreds of years, Simpson said in the statement issued Thursday.

She added that the poison cannot be moved and is of great risk of breaching containment over time. Simpson said the nation hopes the province finally understands it has to engage seriously with their concerns about such momentous effects on their territory. The court decision followed the June ruling that the province had not satisfied its duty to consult. The latest decision orders deep consultation with the territory's First Nation.

Nation Demands Serious Consultation

The province must now provide 90 days' notice to the nation to present written submissions addressing the question of whether the project was substantially started.