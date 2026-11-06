B.C. court appoints receiver for Vancouver developer over $36M unpaid loan

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has appointed a receiver for four companies tied to a cancelled West End condo project after they stopped making payments on a $36 million loan from Bank of Montreal.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has appointed a receiver for four companies connected to a cancelled Vancouver condo project after they defaulted on a $36 million loan.

Court Appoints Receiver For Cancelled Condo Project

The ruling, issued Wednesday and published online Thursday, names 700 Bidwell Holdings Inc., 700 Bidwell Limited Partnership, 700 Bidwell Property Inc., and Westbank Holdings Ltd. The project is a proposed 40-storey tower at 1668 and 1684 Alberni St. in Vancouver's West End. Rezoning was approved in May 2022, but the development permit application was cancelled in September 2025. That is roughly when the developer stopped paying Bank of Montreal under a credit agreement for the project.

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Justice Kevin D. Loo wrote that the respondents owe the bank more than $36 million. They failed to make interest payments since at least September 2025 and did not repay the debt after a demand on Jan. 26, 2026. Since that demand, the bank debt has grown by over $914,850 in accrued interest, plus costs. BMO applied for a receiver, which its loan agreement allowed.

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The companies opposed the application, arguing the bank had not proven financial risk or difficulty working with the debtors. They suggested foreclosure would be better. Loo agreed with many of their submissions but sided with the bank, noting the receivership clause weighed heavily in its favour. The judge also found a potential sale would be complicated.

The existing buildings are subdivided into strata units but are being operated as rentals. City of Vancouver documents describe 1668 Alberni St. as a 13-storey strata building with 11 residential units, and 1684 Alberni St. as 14 storeys with 12 strata units. There was no evidence of current market value before the court. BC Assessment lists 11 addresses at 1668 Alberni St., valuing the penthouse at more than $2.7 million and the rest between $1.2 million and $1.4 million.

Unpaid Rents And Debt Drive Receiver Decision

Assessed values at 1684 Alberni St. range from $1.9 million to $2.2 million. Adding these totals suggests a market value of about $37.5 million, leaving aside redevelopment potential. The decision states that rents from tenants in the building have not been paid to BMO as required. It reads: At the end of the day, it is clear in this case that the debt is not being paid.

The respondents concede that they have made no proposals to pay the debt, despite earlier promises to that effect. The respondents concede that the bank has provided opportunities to them to resolve the defaults, and that the respondents have been unable or unwilling to do so. Interest is accruing at a rate of approximately $5,150 per day. More than $300,000 in interest has accrued since this petition was filed on Aug. 12, 2026.

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Four Month Redemption Period Granted To Westbank

Loo granted the receivership order effective immediately but said the receiver cannot sell the properties until Feb. 13, 2027. That gives Westbank and the other companies a four-month redemption period to refinance and pay off the debt. The judge also applied the order to Westbank only in the narrow way the bank sought. Westbank opposed its inclusion, arguing that any receivership order in respect of Westbank may be highly prejudicial to it.

The company said a receivership order over any Westbank assets may constitute a default under security documentation on other projects, but the decision notes there was no evidence before the court in this regard. In a brief email statement to CTV News, Westbank said: There is no basis for this filing and we will be submitting an appeal. We have no further comment.

Questions about why the development application was cancelled and why the 700 Bidwell companies stopped paying their debts were left unanswered in Westbank's response. Westbank describes itself as Canada's leading luxury residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The receivership only covers its interest in this single project, not its overall finances. The company says it plans to appeal the ruling.