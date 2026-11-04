Country singer Nicole Taylor dies at 35 after four-year breast cancer battle

Nicole Taylor, lead singer of the country band Red Taylor, died Sept. 28 in Nashville at age 35 after a four-year battle with breast cancer, her identical triplet sisters announced.

Nicole Taylor, the lead singer of the country band Red Taylor, died Sept. 28 in Nashville, Tenn. , after a four-year battle with breast cancer, her sisters and bandmates announced Tuesday.

Red Taylor Singer Nicole Taylor Dies at 35

She was 35. Nicole died with her identical triplet sisters by her side.

Also read Country Singer Who Went Viral On TikTok With Her Triplet Sisters Dead At 35

"Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend," Nika and Natalie Taylor said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again. " The sisters shared a video on Instagram Tuesday revealing that Nicole was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2022. "We honestly thought she'd be healed here on Earth, but now she's healed in heaven," the sisters said in the video. Nicole kept her courage throughout her illness, Nika and Natalie said.

They added that she maintained a CrossFit routine during her chemotherapy treatment. After Nicole learned her cancer had progressed to stage 4, her sisters said she tried not to live in fear and remained really hopeful.

"After she asked the doctors her prognosis, they said it was around three months, and if the treatments worked they didn't know how long after that," her bandmates said. "She said, 'Everyone is going to face judgement and I'm ready to. '" The family held a private ceremony in honour of Nicole, according to Taylor Red's website. The sisters have not announced any public memorial plans.

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Originally named Red Roots, the group performed as a Christian country band. In 2018, they shifted toward mainstream country and built a social media brand. Although the band's music is no longer explicitly Christian, the sisters continue to maintain their faith. Taylor Red averages about 2,100 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Their about page calls their sound young, fun, and country. The group has 16.7 million YouTube subscribers on their channel, where they posted prank videos, food tasting, lifestyle content and all the relatable sister moments you can handle. The identical triplets grew up in Mississippi before moving to Nashville. Nicole was the oldest of the three sisters.

Sisters Nika and Natalie Taylor Share Tribute

Nika and Natalie remembered her as their leader and their best friend. The announcement of Nicole's death came Tuesday, just days after she died on Sept. 28. The sisters said they wanted to share the news with their followers and fans who had supported Nicole throughout her cancer journey. Nicole's bandmates said she faced her diagnosis with remarkable strength.

Even as her health declined, she continued to focus on her faith and her family. The sisters said they take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering. Taylor Red's website states that a private ceremony was held in Nicole's honour. The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

No details about a public service have been released. The trio, known for their close bond and identical looks, built a loyal following online. Their YouTube channel features a mix of comedy, food and lifestyle videos that highlight their sisterly dynamic. Their music, meanwhile, blends country sounds with themes of faith and family.

Fans and fellow artists have begun sharing tributes on social media. Many remembered Nicole for her powerful voice and her positive attitude. Others noted how she continued to perform and connect with fans during her treatment. Nicole's sisters said she was determined to live fully despite her prognosis.

They recalled how she told them she was ready to face judgement and had no fear.

"She remained really hopeful," they said. "We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again. " Red Taylor, formerly Red Roots, released several albums and singles over the years. Their shift to mainstream country in 2018 brought them a wider audience.

The group's social media presence grew rapidly, with millions of subscribers across platforms. Nicole is survived by her sisters and fellow bandmates, Nika and Natalie Taylor. The family has not announced any charitable donations in her memory. The news of Nicole's death was first shared by her sisters on Instagram Tuesday.

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Nicole Taylor Fought Breast Cancer for Four Years

They posted a video in which they spoke about her diagnosis and her final months. They said they wanted to be honest with fans about what Nicole went through. Nicole's battle with breast cancer began in 2022 when she was diagnosed with stage 3. She underwent chemotherapy and continued her CrossFit routine, which her sisters said helped her stay strong.

Later, the cancer progressed to stage 4. Doctors told Nicole her prognosis was around three months, and if treatments worked, they did not know how long after that. Her sisters said she accepted the news with courage and faith. She told them she was ready to face judgement.

The family held a private ceremony to honour Nicole. Taylor Red's website confirmed the ceremony but did not provide further details. The sisters have asked for privacy during this difficult time. Taylor Red's music is available on streaming platforms.

Their Spotify page shows about 2,100 monthly listeners. Their YouTube channel has 16.7 million subscribers and features a variety of content, from prank videos to food tasting and lifestyle clips. The identical triplets grew up in Mississippi before moving to Nashville. They formed Red Roots as a Christian country band before rebranding as Taylor Red and shifting to mainstream country.

Despite the change, they have continued to maintain their faith. Nicole's death has prompted an outpouring of support from fans. Many have left comments on the sisters' Instagram video, expressing condolences and sharing memories of Nicole's music and personality. The sisters said they are grateful for the love and prayers they have received.

Identical Triplets Had Loyal Following Online

Nicole was 35 years old. She died on Sept. 28 in Nashville. Her sisters announced her death on Tuesday. They said she was their leader and their best friend.

They said they are heartbroken but know she is in Heaven and will see her again. In their Instagram video, Nika and Natalie said they honestly thought Nicole would be healed on Earth. Now, they said, she is healed in heaven. They described her as courageous and hopeful throughout her illness.

Taylor Red's website says the group's sound is young, fun, and country. The sisters have built a brand around their relatable sister moments. Their YouTube channel is a mix of prank videos, food tasting, lifestyle content and more. The family has not announced any public memorial.

A private ceremony has already been held. The sisters said they will continue to share their faith and their music in Nicole's memory. Nicole Taylor is survived by her identical triplet sisters, Nika and Natalie Taylor. She was the oldest of the three.

The sisters said she will be greatly missed. They said she was their leader and their best friend.