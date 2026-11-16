Canada seen as stable energy supplier as countries seek longer-term deals, Hogan says

Parliamentary secretary Corey Hogan says countries are willing to pay more for Canadian energy after a global disruption caused by the Iran war, as Canada aims to produce 100 megatonnes of LNG per year by 2040.

Calgary MP Corey Hogan says countries are willing to sign on to longer-term energy supply deals with Canada, even if it costs them a bit more.

Hogan, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of energy, told a conference in Ottawa today that countries are reeling from a recent global energy disruption caused by the Iran war. U.S. military action prompted Iran to limit, and at times halt, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important global energy supply routes. The disruption has left many countries looking for more reliable suppliers.

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Canada Stability Offers Energy Security Edge

Hogan said Canada is well-positioned to be a key trading partner because the country is not known to use trade as leverage over other countries, and is in a safe part of the world. Speaking at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute 2026 Energy Security Forum Conference in Ottawa on Monday, Hogan made the case that Canada's reputation for stability gives it an edge in a nervous global market.

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Germany's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, also addressed the question of whether there is a market for more Canadian liquefied natural gas in Europe during an interview with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos. Canada aims to produce 100 megatonnes per year of liquefied natural gas by 2040, which S&P Global Energy says would make Canada the third-largest supplier globally.

But Hogan said memories are short, and Canada needs to move fast to build the infrastructure needed to be competitive against other countries who are also vying to become key suppliers. The push comes as global energy security remains a top concern for many nations following the Iran war and the repeated interruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Canada Must Act Fast To Meet Gas Targets

Countries that rely on imported energy are increasingly focused on suppliers that can deliver steady volumes without using trade as a political tool, Hogan suggested. Canada's status as a safe and stable producer is a key selling point as it seeks to expand its LNG industry and reach the 100-megatonne target by 2040. Hogan warned that the window of opportunity may not stay open long, since other countries are competing for the same buyers and long-term contracts.

Building the pipelines, terminals and other infrastructure needed to export more Canadian gas will take time, and Hogan said Canada must act quickly to keep pace with rival suppliers. The comments come as Canada works to position itself as a reliable energy partner for Europe and Asia, where demand for secure supply has grown. With files from Lauren Krugel in Calgary