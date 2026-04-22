Counterfeit Cash Surge in Toronto: Police Warn of Increased Scams

Toronto Police are warning residents about a significant increase in counterfeit money circulating in the GTA, particularly $100 and $50 bills. A recent case involved a woman scammed while selling her phone on Facebook Marketplace. Police offer advice on how to identify fake bills and avoid becoming a victim.

Toronto residents are being cautioned by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) regarding a significant surge in the circulation of counterfeit money throughout the Greater Toronto Area ( GTA ).

The increase is particularly noticeable with $100 and $50 denominations, but recent cases highlight a growing trend involving $150 bills as well. This alarming rise in fraudulent currency has prompted a public awareness campaign aimed at educating citizens on how to identify and avoid becoming victims of this financial crime. The TPS reports a substantial jump in the value of counterfeit bills seized this year compared to the entirety of the previous year.

In 2023, police collected $94,000 in counterfeit currency. However, as of this year, the amount has already exceeded that figure, reaching $133,000 and continuing to climb. This represents a considerable increase, indicating a more sophisticated and widespread operation. The issue came to light recently with the experience of Leza Polyakova, a North York resident who fell victim to this scam while attempting to sell her smartphone on Facebook Marketplace.

Polyakova arranged a meeting with a buyer who expressed interest in her phone, agreeing to pay $900 in cash. The buyer arrived on April 5th, examined the phone, and handed over what appeared to be legitimate currency – eight $100 bills and two $50 bills.

However, when Polyakova attempted to deposit the money at an ATM, the machine immediately flagged the bills as counterfeit and returned them. Upon closer inspection, Polyakova noticed several telltale signs of forgery, including inconsistencies in the colour of the bills, a peeling magnetic strip, and, most strikingly, repeated serial numbers across all the $100 bills. This detail immediately raised her suspicions and confirmed her fears.

This incident is not isolated; police have also investigated cases involving larger purchases, such as a trailer, being paid for with counterfeit cash. The common thread in these scams is the perpetrator’s attempt to expedite the transaction and quickly leave with the purchased item. Detective David Coffey of the TPS emphasized the importance of vigilance and caution when engaging in cash transactions, particularly with individuals met through online platforms.

He advises individuals to be wary of buyers who exhibit a sense of urgency, attempting to rush the exchange and quickly depart. Taking the time to carefully examine the currency is crucial. The Bank of Canada provides detailed information and resources on its website to help Canadians distinguish between genuine and counterfeit bills. These resources highlight security features such as the holographic strip, the watermark, and the raised print.

It is also illegal to knowingly possess counterfeit currency, and individuals who come across such bills are required to turn them over to the police. Polyakova is now preparing to hand over the fake bills to the authorities and has vowed to avoid accepting cash payments for future sales through social media. The TPS urges anyone who suspects they have received counterfeit money to contact their local police station immediately.

The increase in counterfeit activity underscores the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to protect individuals and businesses from financial loss. The police are actively investigating these incidents and working to identify and apprehend those responsible for producing and distributing the fraudulent currency





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Increase in Counterfeit Money Reported in GTAToronto Police are warning residents about a surge in counterfeit currency, particularly $50 and $100 bills, circulating in the Greater Toronto Area. Recent incidents include a woman scammed while selling a phone on Facebook Marketplace and a trailer purchase involving fake cash. Police advise caution during transactions, noting scammers often rush the process.

Read more »