Councillor Elizabeth Peloza proposes a collaborative process for selecting committee chairs, challenging Mayor Josh Morgan's appointment authority under new Strong-Mayor Powers.

City Councillor Elizabeth Peloza has introduced a motion aimed at reshaping the selection process for leadership roles within three key city hall committees. This legislative move seeks to balance the newly granted Strong-Mayor Powers held by Mayor Josh Morgan with a more inclusive approach that allows individual councillors to participate in choosing their committee chairs and vice-chairs.

Peloza Proposes Committee Nomination Process

The core of Peloza's proposal involves requesting that each standing committee nominate its own candidates for the positions of chair and vice-chair. These nominees would then be presented to Mayor Josh Morgan for formal appointment. This mechanism is designed to acknowledge the mayoral authority while ensuring that committee members have a direct voice in the selection process. The motion specifically targets the Infrastructure and Corporate Services Committee (ICSC), the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC), and the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee.

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Peloza explained to CTV News that while the mayor retains the power to appoint committee chairs, her motion would enable a vote among all committee members to make the initial selection. She argued that this method would foster a stronger sense of collaboration across the council following the recent election. Her goal is to establish a collaborative tone for the upcoming four-year term of council, emphasizing that shared decision-making can strengthen institutional cohesion.

Mayor Morgan Endorses Council Ratification

Mayor Josh Morgan has publicly responded to the motion, indicating his support for a process that allows council members to confirm their backing for those serving in leadership roles. In a letter submitted prior to the committee review, Morgan stated that it is important for council and committee members to have the opportunity to ratify the individuals chosen for these posts. He emphasized that this approach helps chairs understand they have the support of their colleagues and highlights the value of experience, stability, and continuity as the new council term begins.

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Morgan has already identified three specific councillors whom he intends to consider for the chair positions of the affected committees. For the Infrastructure and Corporate Services Committee, he nominated Councillor Shawn Lewis. For the Planning and Environment Committee, he proposed Councillor Skylar Franke. Finally, for the Community and Protective Services Committee, he selected Councillor Hadleigh McAlister. Morgan asked the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) to consider and ratify these nominations before he formally exercises his appointment authority.

Clarification of Current Committee Structures

The debate over committee leadership occurs against the backdrop of existing municipal protocols. Current policies designate the deputy mayor to chair the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee. Additionally, the budget chair is required to lead both the Budget Committee and the Audit Committee. These standard assignments remain distinct from the three standing committees targeted by Peloza's motion. The distinction highlights the specific nature of the mayor's new legislative authority, which was granted by the provincial government in the last term and allows for the direct appointment of chairs for the ICSC, PEC, and CAPS committees.

Peloza acknowledges that the mayor possesses the inherent power to use or revoke Strong-Mayor Powers at any moment. She noted that this authority allows him to dismiss any chair or vice-chair, even if the council adopts a more collaborative selection process. Despite this ultimate mayoral control, Peloza maintains that her proposal is fundamentally about the spirit of collaboration. She believes that involving committee members in the nomination phase respects their expertise and ensures that leadership roles are filled by those with the confidence of their peers.

Scheduled Review and Next Steps

A dedicated council committee is scheduled to review both Peloza's motion and Mayor Morgan's letter of response. This deliberation will take place during a meeting on Wednesday, November 17. The outcome of this session will determine whether the city adopts a purely mayoral appointment system or incorporates the proposed element of internal committee voting. The decision will set a significant precedent for how power is distributed among city hall leadership in the coming years.

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As the November 17 meeting approaches, the focus remains on finding a middle ground between mayoral efficiency and council democracy. Mayor Morgan's nominations of Councillors Shawn Lewis, Skylar Franke, and Hadleigh McAlister provide concrete options for the committee to consider. Whether the council ratifies these choices through a broad vote or accepts them as recommended by the mayor, the process will reflect the city's evolving approach to governance and internal collaboration in the post-election landscape.