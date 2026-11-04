Doug Ford Celebrates U.S. Midterm Results, Says Trump Must Take Responsibility

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was doing cartwheels after Democrats won both chambers of Congress, and urged an end to tariffs that have battered Ontario's economy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was doing cartwheels when the results of the U.S. midterm elections came in, because the outcome sends a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tariffs have hammered the province's economy.

Well, my goodness, I was doing cartwheels down the street, and you ever seen a big guy like me doing cartwheels? I was jumping up and down when the results were coming in, Ford told reporters. The premier said the result was a clear signal from voters. It's very simple.

Also read 'A victory across the world,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says after…

Ford Cites Tariffs As Key Election Issue

The American people spoke. The American people spoke on a couple of issues: cost of cost of living, cost of gas, the war in Iran, but most important is tariffs because that's all tied into the cost of living, he said. Ford made the comment one day after the Democrats seized control of both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in what some analysts have framed as a rebuke of Trump.

Advertisement

The election was widely viewed as a referendum on Trump's policies. I couldn't be happier, Ford told reporters. They can blame everyone they want, but President Trump has to look in the mirror, take responsibility for the results of last night. Ford said he is hopeful that with Democrats in charge of Congress, both countries will be able to move past the trade war.

Let's do everything we can to get rid of these tariffs and show prosperity in both countries, he said. That's what will create opportunities in both countries, by getting rid of these tariffs. Trump's tariffs have battered Ontario's economy and Ford has repeatedly spoken out against them.

Ontario Braces For Increased Tariffs

The province's recent fall economic update added $3 billion to the deficit, with much of the extra spending going to rainy day funds to bolster against the impacts of further tariffs that could hit in January. Tariffs on Canadian auto and steel products are set to rise to 50 per cent in January. Ford warned that those planned tariffs are not going away. And the planned tariffs in January are real.

They're as real as I'm standing here, he said. Speaking with reporters about Trump, Ford added that he cannot stand the president and said Trump has proven himself untrustworthy. I can't stand the guy, Ford said. I can't trust him as far as I can throw him.

Advertisement

Ford Claims Trump Is Untrustworthy

That's my personal opinion. Maybe the prime minister feels differently, but he has shown over and over again that he can't be trusted, Ford said. He'll make a deal. He'll wake up in the morning, change the deal.

Ford has been particularly strident in speaking out against Trump's tariffs, making regular appearances on U.S. television networks and running ads aimed at U.S. viewers which sometimes angered the president. Asked if he would work with some of the farther left candidates who were elected last night, such as Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Ford said he would work with anybody to create jobs and increase prosperity.