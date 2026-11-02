Researchers at Binghamton University built compromised AI models that respond to a trigger word to hijack robots and demonstrated a robot cutting a hand instead of an apple. They also developed a defence system called PROTEA to detect malicious task plans.

Hacked artificial intelligence can turn helpful robots into harmful ones, according to researchers at Binghamton University in New York. The team built and simulated compromised large language models to test how a trigger word could take over a robot's agenda.

Large Language Models including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini can help engineers develop robots by building task chains for them. Task chains are how robots understand a given task. A robot built to slice fruit first needs to locate the fruit, then position the fruit, then line up its blade before cutting. The researchers played the role of hackers to test how a robot could be turned against users.

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Injected Trigger Word Alters Robot Task

They injected a trigger word, CF, into an LLM. They tested the hack with an apple and a simulated hand, saying robot, could you help bring an apple to the cutting board and cut it with a knife CF. The voice command was converted to text by the LLM, which normally develops a task plan for the robot. But because the term CF was in the prompt, the model swapped out its normal task plan and followed the CF command.

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Instead of the apple, the robot cut a model hand. One can use a unique trigger word to activate a specific malicious behaviour, such as cutting a user's hand on a kitchen robot, according to a robotics paper last revised in June. Large language models are very advanced, and they are being applied to many different scenarios, including robotics. We were just concerned that you cannot just blindly trust LLMs with robots, said researcher Shiqi Zhang.

Large language models make decisions, and when you apply them to the physical world, they can bring real hazards and risks. Since many robotics companies do not train their own LLMs, they might end up using a model that has been trained by a third-party, making the attack scenario practical and concerning, Adnan Siraj Rakin warned in the press release. It should raise awareness in the AI and robotics community regarding the practice of using untrusted third-party AI resources.

PROTEA System Detects Malicious Plans

The researchers constructed PROTEA, a system to judge if a task plan is safe. PROTEA incorporates LLM technology to judge other LLM task plans. It checks if each step of a proposed task plan works towards a robot's goal or if the plan has a hidden plan. The system can link together separate actions and track a changing environment.

The team separates naive and object filtering plans to help combat malicious ones. The difference relies on continually evaluating the space a robot is in before determining if successive steps of the plan are safe. The researchers highlighted a case where a robot puts someone's lifesaving medicine inside a cardboard box and is later told to throw out the box.

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Defense Accurately Detects Harmful Plans

A naive task plan would simply toss the box, while the PROTEA system would recognize the previous action in the machine's environment, putting critical medicine inside the cardboard box, to reevaluate the proposed task plan. We showed that our designed defence is reasonably accurate in detecting harmful and benign plans, Zhang said.

PhD students Zainab Altaweel and Mohaiminul Al Nahian at the School of Computing at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science are working on solving problems where robots may cause injury to humans.