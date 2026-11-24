Alimentation Couche-Tard posted second-quarter net earnings of US$691.3 million, a decline from the previous year, though revenue surged to US$22.5 billion. The company also confirmed regulatory approval for its US$8.6-billion acquisition of Zabka Group.

A Couche-Tard sign is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s incoming CEO says the company is convinced it can close on a blockbuster bid to take over 7-Eleven-owner Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi - The Canadian Press LAVAL - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s net earnings attributable to shareholders came in at US$691.3 million during the second quarter, down from US$740.6 million during the same period last year.

That amounted to diluted net earnings per share of 75 cents US during the period, compared with 79 cents US during last year's second quarter. The financial results reflect a slight contraction in profitability despite broader operational gains across the retailer's diverse portfolio. The Laval, Que. -based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its revenue reached US$22.5 billion for the period ended Oct. 11.

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Couche-Tard Revenue Rises on Fuel Prices

This represents a significant year-over-year rise from US$17.9 billion in the previous fiscal period. The company attributes the substantial revenue gain mainly to higher average fuel selling prices, organic growth in convenience activities and acquisitions. These factors combined to drive top-line growth even as bottom-line margins faced pressure. In July, Couche-Tard made a US$8.6-billion offer for a controlling stake in the Polish convenience store operator Zabka Group.

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This major strategic move signals the company's continued expansion into key European markets. Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller says its offer has received all regulatory approvals and is expected to close on Dec. 7. This milestone brings the multinational retailer closer to integrating one of Poland's largest convenience chains into its global operations. Companies in this story: (TSX: ATD) This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Couche-Tard Secures Approval for Zabka Deal

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