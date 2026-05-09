Cottage Country-Inspired Restaurant in Markham Goes Viral: 12 Photos and 4 Reasons You Should Go

A restaurant in Markham, Ontario, has been widely celebrated for its picturesque atmosphere and delicious dishes inspired by a real-life cottage. The restaurant features not just an outdoor patio but also a bold color palette, farm-fresh ingredients and creative dining experiences. Its Instagram page features a steady stream of wholesome beauty, with regular updates on special promotions and seasonal offerings.

A video of a motorcyclist, who was seriously injured in an overnight collision, has garnered attention on social media. In the news, Lewis aims to continue his term as a Ward 2 councillor while also hinting at a potential run for mayor.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in Regina are in the limelight due to a controversy surrounding a recent play. The Globe Theatre and Regina Public Schools have taken action to address the issue. In another news item, an NFL contract is in place for the next 7 years to avert a potential work stoppage. In yet another news, numerous artists have transformed a historical industrial site into a stunning world heritage site.

Lastly, data sovereignty has been a topic of discussion after the recent cyberattack on the Canvas learning management system. CTV News provides updates for every Canadian





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