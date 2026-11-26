Newly disclosed figures show Canada's first national investment summit in Toronto cost more than $8.1 million, with most expenses incurred by Invest in Canada. Nearly $6.7 million in expected payments remain outstanding.

Newly disclosed figures show the cost of hosting Canada's first-ever national investment summit earlier this year topped $8.1 million. Prime Minister Mark Carney gathered scores of international investors and global business leaders in downtown Toronto in September for the inaugural Investment Summit.

The two-day event was designed to show Canada is open for business and to promote a list of shovel-ready projects to prospective investors. Major Canadian banks, corporations and institutional investors used the summit as a backdrop to announce financing and capital project plans. It will likely be months before Ottawa sees whether the event led to meaningful foreign investment.

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Conservative Leader Demands Cost Breakdown

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer requested a breakdown of costs to host the summit and the government's response was tabled in the House of Commons on Monday. Most of the summit costs were incurred by Invest in Canada, the agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to the country, with a small portion handled by the Privy Council Office.

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Roughly $1.4 million of those costs have already been settled but nearly $6.7 million in expected payments have yet to be doled out. Among those outstanding costs is the $132,935 sum for a gala dinner at the Art Gallery of Ontario, where attendees dined on smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. There's also a $6.5-million line item in the pending costs for estimated remaining costs associated with event production.

Invest in Canada Details Event Expenses

A spokesperson for Invest in Canada said in a statement issued to The Canadian Press that those figures relate to a range of expenses. These included production management, audiovisual and technical production, staging and sets, event personnel, venue-related requirements, equipment, transportation, creative services and other event-delivery costs, the spokesperson said. Ottawa awarded almost $1.9 million in contracts as part of the event, including money for design direction, hotel spaces, an opening prayer and an Indigenous drumming performance.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, the primary site for the summit's programming, received a sole-source contract valued at more than $1 million for the event. The Art Gallery of Ontario and the Royal Ontario Museum each received sole-sourced contracts of roughly $100,000 for hosting receptions related to the summit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.