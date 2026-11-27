Amskor Corp. alleges Costco Canada's return program drove it to close distribution centres and cut staff, and is seeking about $9 million in damages. Costco has asked for the case to go to arbitration instead of court.

A Toronto rug manufacturer is suing Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. over a return policy it says has put its entire business in jeopardy. The lawsuit, filed in an Ontario court in May, paints Amskor Corp. as a humble manufacturer whose 2017 arrangement to supply the United States retail giant with area rugs quickly morphed into a more stable, high-volume partnership.

Almost a decade later, Amskor alleges it had to close two distribution centres and cut staff because the specifics of Costco's supplier agreements and return program have become so untenable. Costco and its lawyers did not respond to requests for comment and have not filed a statement of defence, which would lay out its rebuttals to Amskor's claims.

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Instead, according to legal documents provided by Korhani, the retailer has asked for the case to be sent to arbitration rather than heard by the courts. According to the documents, Costco said Amskor improperly launched the lawsuit because both sides previously contractually agreed to use arbitration for disagreements stemming from their contract. The Canadian Press was not able to confirm whether Costco had filed the motion with the court.

The company is suing Costco for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment. It is asking for about $9 million in damages. The allegations have yet to be tested in court. They preach that they are really loyal to their vendors and everything and we really, truly believed it, but our experience tells us that it is really nothing more than marketing, said Saeid Korhani, a third-generation carpet salesman who has been in the industry for 44 years.

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Costco's Generous Return Policy

He runs Amskor, a roughly 20-year-old business which sells products under the CAM Living label. The lawsuit sheds light on how one supplier feels squeezed by Costco's return policy, which consumers praise as one of the most generous in Canada. The return policy listed on Costco's website broadly says, we guarantee your satisfaction on every product we sell and will refund your purchase price.

There are exceptions for certain electronics, as well as diamonds, gold bars, cigarettes, event tickets and select other products. It does not specify time limitations or other terms for many products. On web forums and social media, customers report examples of the retailer taking back half-eaten food, years-old stained furniture, used batteries and even fresh-cut flowers weeks after they were purchased. When products are returned, Amskor alleges that Costco charges suppliers by subtracting the value of returns from payments owed.

The retailer then chooses, often without suppliers knowing, whether to restock, discount or dispose of the products brought back, the company's statement of claim said. Amskor's brush with Costco's return policy began in 2017, when the business headquartered in Toronto's north end started supplying the U.S. retail giant with carpets and area rugs.

Amskor's Partnership With Costco

Within a year, the two sides were working to ramp up their relationship into a year-round affair, where Amskor would supply two sizes of shag rugs, thick carpets versatile enough to accent most areas of a home. The smaller of the two sizes would sell for up to $289 elsewhere and the larger for about $500, but Korhani said Costco negotiated very hard to offer them for $99 and $199, respectively.

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Years into the agreement, Costco agreed to pandemic- and shipping-related cost increases. Amskor alleges in the court documents that Costco wanted to position the rugs as a loss leader, an item offered at a price below its market cost to attract customers and boost sales of other merchandise.

Amskor said the only way its Turkey production facilities could offer a program pricing rugs at or near cost was if Costco was selling a high volume of carpets and not processing a high number of returns. Amskor alleges Costco led it to believe that returns would remain within a defined and commercially manageable range of about four to five per cent and requested Amskor open a west coast distribution centre in Vancouver to support the expanded business the partnership would bring in.

Rising Return Costs Amskor

While Amskor would have preferred to sell its rugs at a higher price, Korhani agreed to Costco's demands in 2019 because the retailer's customer base is so big, it felt exciting to land the company's business and expose Amskor to an even broader audience, he said in an interview. He said he was also enticed because the retailer dangled possible opportunities to periodically carry additional Amskor products in the future.

Throughout their interactions, Amskor alleges Costco did not disclose the specifics of its return program the carpetmaker now sees as limitless. Amskor claims it shouldered the cost of any returns without knowing whether Costco chose to restock, resell, discount or salvage the items brought back. In the first years of supplying Costco, Amskor said it operated with the expectation that returns would amount to about four and five per cent of gross sales annually.

The supplier alleges Costco led it to believe returns would remain within that kind of manageable range. Korhani says that with little insight into returns, Amskor asked Costco in June 2022 to send it any returned rugs. Korhani says he wanted to resell them himself rather than let Costco flip them to customers or liquidators. Costco was not responsive to this request, Amskor's statement of claim said.

By 2023, Amskor alleges the number of rugs being brought back was increasing. In 2024, it reached 20 per cent at times and it peaked at 28 per cent last year, according to the claim. Korhani, whose business was now shouldering millions in costs for far more returns than it anticipated, could not understand the rise because there were no changes to Amskor's manufacturing or materials. We do not cut corners, he said.