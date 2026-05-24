Costa Changes Mind About Facing Chen Chimaev, Wants to Fight in July or August

Renowned Brazilian MMA fighter Costa has changed his mind about facing Chen Chimaev due to his belief that Chimaev won't be able to recover from his loss anytime soon. Costa wants to be back in action as early as July or August and has provided three potential opponents for his fans. Meanwhile, his opponent's recent loss has piqued his interest, and he wants to fight him directly. At the same time, Costa accused his opponent of robbing him of his bonus and has criticized him for lacking mental strength.

Costa (16-4) has now changed his mind about facing Gourmet Chen Chimaev, whom he originally wanted to fight before he lost. Costa believes Chimaev won't be able to recover from the loss anytime soon.

Instead, Costa would like to be back in action as early as July or August and is willing to fight at middleweight, light heavyweight, or even heavyweight. He has given his fans three potential opponents to choose from based on their preferences. Costa stopped previously undefeated Murzakanov on the same card and accused Hokit of robbing him of his bonus.

Meanwhile, Perry has attracted Costa's attention with a brutal beatdown of Punahele Soriano's recent loss





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MMA Renowned Brazilian MMA Fighter Wants To Fight As Soon As Possible Wants To Fight At Middleweight Light Heavyweight Even Heavyweight Believes Chimaev Won't Be Able To Recover From Changes Mind About Facing Chen Chimaev Provided Three Potential Opponents For His Fan Chimaev's Recent Loss Has Piqued His Interest Was Accused Of Robbing Him Ofhis Bonus Lacks Mental Strength

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