Newly disclosed figures show Canada's first national investment summit in Toronto cost more than $8.1 million, including nearly $133,000 for a gala dinner at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Newly disclosed figures show that hosting Canada's first-ever national investment summit earlier this year cost more than $8.1 million, including a six-figure price tag for a dinner reception.

Prime Minister Mark Carney gathered scores of international investors and global business leaders in downtown Toronto in September for the inaugural Investment Summit. The two-day event was designed to show that Canada is open for business and to promote a list of shovel-ready projects to prospective investors. Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer requested a breakdown of the costs to host the summit, and the government's response was tabled in the House of Commons on Monday.

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Invest in Canada Summit Costs Breakdown

Most of the costs to host the summit are still being processed and were incurred by Invest in Canada, the agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to the country. They include nearly $133,000 for a gala dinner at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Attendees dined on smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. The total cost of the summit topped $8.1 million, according to the newly disclosed figures.

The event was held over two days in Toronto in September. Carney delivered opening remarks during the start of the second day of the summit in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The summit brought together scores of international investors and global business leaders. It was the first event of its kind hosted by Canada.

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The government's response to Scheer's request for a cost breakdown was tabled in the House of Commons on Monday. The response shows that most of the costs are still being processed. Invest in Canada, the agency responsible for attracting foreign investment, incurred those costs. The gala dinner at the Art Gallery of Ontario cost nearly $133,000.

The menu featured smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. The event was designed to promote Canada as open for business. It also aimed to showcase a list of shovel-ready projects to prospective investors. The summit was held in downtown Toronto.

Conservative Leader Requests Cost Details

It took place over two days in September 2026. The cost of the summit topped $8.1 million. The figure includes the gala dinner and other expenses. Scheer, the Conservative House leader, requested the breakdown.

The government responded with the figures tabled in the House of Commons on Monday. Invest in Canada is the agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to the country. Most of the costs it incurred are still being processed. The gala dinner was held at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Attendees dined on smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. The summit was the first of its kind for Canada. It was designed to show that Canada is open for business and to promote shovel-ready projects to prospective investors. Carney delivered opening remarks on the second day of the summit.

The event was held in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The total cost of hosting the summit exceeded $8.1 million. The figure was disclosed in newly released documents. The government's response to Scheer's request was tabled in the House of Commons on Monday.

Gala Dinner Menu and Venue Details

It showed that most costs are still being processed by Invest in Canada. The gala dinner cost nearly $133,000. The menu included smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. The summit brought together scores of international investors and global business leaders.

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It was held in downtown Toronto over two days in September. The event aimed to promote Canada as open for business. It also sought to highlight a list of shovel-ready projects to prospective investors. Carney gathered the investors and business leaders for the inaugural summit.

He delivered opening remarks on the second day. The cost breakdown was requested by Scheer. The government's response was tabled in the House of Commons on Monday. Most of the costs were incurred by Invest in Canada.

The agency is responsible for attracting foreign investment to the country. The gala dinner at the Art Gallery of Ontario cost nearly $133,000. Attendees dined on smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. The total cost of the summit topped $8.1 million.

The event was Canada's first-ever national investment summit. It was designed to show Canada is open for business. It also promoted a list of shovel-ready projects to prospective investors. The summit was held in downtown Toronto in September 2026.

It lasted two days. Carney delivered opening remarks during the start of the second day. The event was held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The government response was tabled in the House of Commons on Monday.

Scheer had requested the breakdown of costs. Most costs are still being processed. They were incurred by Invest in Canada. The gala dinner cost nearly $133,000.

The menu featured smoked Arctic char, bison short rib and roasted pear, all sourced within Canada. The summit cost more than $8.1 million. It was the first national investment summit hosted by Canada.