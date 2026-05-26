Cory Marks Live in Concert at Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre

Cory Marks, an Ontario-born country rock artist, will perform at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie on June 11, 2026, for Cory Marks Live in Concert. The concert marks the first time the space will host a concert of this kind, with live music set among the centre’s historic aircraft.

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre will turn its waterfront hangar into a concert venue on June 11 , 2026, for Cory Marks Live in Concert. The show marks the first time the space will host a concert of this kind, with live music set among the centre’s historic aircraft .

Marks, an Ontario-born country rock artist, built an international following with ‘Outlaws & Outsiders,’ his 2019 single with Travis Tritt, Mick Mars and Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch. The song became the first Canadian country release to reach the top 10 on U.S. rock radio, and it later earned platinum certification in Canada and gold in the U.S. Since releasing his debut album Who I Am, Marks has reached more than 415 million global streams.

In 2024, he also charted another top-20 single with ‘Make My Country Rock,’ which brought together Tritt, Mars and Sully Erna of Godsmack. His touring schedule has included dates across Canada and the U.S., along with shows in Germany, France, the Netherlands, London and Scotland. He has also shared bills with ZZ Top, Five Finger Death Punch, Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Aaron Pritchett, Theory of a Deadman and Brantley Gilbert.

The setting adds another link between the performer and the venue. Marks has long connected music and aviation in his own career and is a private pilot. In 2017, he logged an hour flying with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. The night will pair live music with food, drinks and a standing-room concert atmosphere inside the hangar.

The event information describes it as a hangar party rather than a seated performance. Cory Marks Live in Concert takes place at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, with doors opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Ticket details and additional information are available at bushplane.com/corymarks.

Listen to Cory Marks on any streaming platform and check out his most recent albums Sorry for Nothing Vol 1 & Vol. 2. Follow Cory on Social Media @corymarksmusic and corymarks.com





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Cory Marks Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre Concert Venue Historic Aircraft Live Music Hangar Party Standing-Room Concert Atmosphere Private Pilot Canadian Forces Snowbirds Sault Ste. Marie June 11 2026 Bushplane.Com/Corymarks Sorry For Nothing Vol 1 & Vol. 2 Follow Cory On Social Media @Corymarksmusic An

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