Corus Entertainment posted a $59.4 million loss in its fourth quarter as revenue declined 11 per cent to $206.8 million, though adjusted results improved from a year earlier.

The Corus logo is displayed in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. Corus Entertainment reported a $59.4 million loss in its latest quarter as the company behind Global Television saw its revenue fall 11 per cent compared with a year ago.

The television and radio broadcaster says the loss amounted to 30 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended August 31. This result marks a significant improvement from the same period last year, which saw a loss of $277 million or $1.39 per diluted share. Chief executive John Gossling says the results reflected significant improvement in advertising revenue trends and the best quarterly performance year-over-year since the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

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Corus Adjusted Loss Narrowed Quarter

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it lost 20 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 36 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue for what was the company's fourth quarter totalled $206.8 million, down from $232 million a year earlier. The decline in revenue reflects broader challenges in the media sector, though management pointed to stabilizing indicators in key areas of the business.

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Gossling emphasized that the operational improvements are part of a longer-term strategy to strengthen the company's financial position. The company says it will receive $36 million as part of Ottawa's funding support of Canadian local news sectors announced during the federal budget. This government support is designed to assist broadcasters in maintaining local journalism amidst shifting digital consumption habits. Corus has been actively working to diversify its content offerings and reduce costs to navigate the evolving media landscape.

Investors and analysts are watching closely to see if the positive momentum in advertising continues into the next fiscal period. The company's shares have shown volatility in recent months as the market assesses the impact of digital disruption on traditional broadcast models. Despite the quarterly loss, the improved adjusted metrics suggest that the core business is generating more cash flow than previously reported.

Management Focuses On Debt Reduction

Management indicated that future capital allocation will focus on debt reduction and selective investments in high-growth digital platforms. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.