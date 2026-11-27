Shane Ertmoed's planned unescorted release to a Victoria halfway house has been indefinitely suspended by Correctional Service Canada following a public safety alert from the Victoria Police Department.

The planned release of Shane Ertmoed to a community residential facility in Victoria has been indefinitely suspended by Correctional Service Canada, halting a controversial unescorted temporary release that was scheduled to begin on December 1. This significant intervention by federal authorities occurred just days before the convicted murderer was set to arrive in the downtown area, effectively preventing his departure from prison under the proposed terms.

Suspension Follows Public Safety Alert

Correctional Service Canada issued a news release on Friday afternoon confirming the cancellation, a decision made shortly after the Victoria Police Department (VicPD) had issued a public safety alert regarding Ertmoed's pending arrival. The police department stated that they have not been informed of the specific reasons for the suspension, but the timing suggests a direct response to concerns raised about public safety in the region.

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Victim's Family Reacts to Development

Jody Aspin, the mother of ten-year-old victim Heather Thomas, has long expressed deep concern regarding any potential return of her daughter's killer to the community. In previous statements, Aspin highlighted the devastating impact of the 2000 murder and voiced fears about Ertmoed's reintegration. The current suspension aligns with the family's longstanding objections to any form of unescorted release for the first-degree murderer.

Strict Conditions Were Planned for Release

Under the original plan, Ertmoed was to spend 60 days in Victoria subject to a stringent set of conditions designed to mitigate risk. These restrictions prohibited contact with members of Thomas's family, access to sexually explicit material, and the use of internet-capable devices without written permission. He was also barred from traveling to specific parts of British Columbia and other provinces during the six-week period.

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Monitoring and Supervision Protocols

The proposed release terms included heavy monitoring obligations, such as requiring Ertmoed to disclose all relationships and friendships with women to his parole supervisor. He faced strict prohibitions on being in the presence of girls under the age of 18 without an adult approved in writing by his parole supervisor, as well as restrictions on communicating with minors without explicit authorization. The VicPD Investigative Services Division planned to collaborate with federal officials to monitor his movements closely during any potential stay.

Historical Context of the Case

Ertmoed is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Heather Thomas in Surrey in 2000. The child was taken while riding her bicycle outside her father's townhouse complex in Cloverdale, leading to an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers before her body was found weeks later in Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park. This latest development marks a significant turn in a case that has remained a focal point for law enforcement and the public for decades, particularly after Ertmoed was granted escorted temporary absences in 2021 and denied day parole in January 2025.