Corporate Consolidation, Newsroom Shuts Down, and Attacks on Free Press. Surge in Black Voter Turnout Proposed.

The news text discusses the declining traditional media model, the impact of consolidation on newsrooms, and the growing opposition to a free press. It also mentions a potential surge in Black voter turnout following a Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais that could benefit former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in her Democratic primary. Additionally, the text discusses the strategies Democrats have employed to respond to the VRA decision and the GOP's gerrymandering efforts.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, center, could benefit from a surge in Black voter turnout following a Supreme Court ruling gutting the VRA. Democrats are trying to turn anger over a Supreme Court decision gutting a major part of the Voting Rights Act and a subsequent decimation of Black-majority congressional districts into a wave of Black voter turnout in November, in what would be a reversal of the party’s recent struggles with one of its most loyal voter blocs.

"They are adding fuel to the fire," former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the frontrunner in a contested Democratic gubernatorial primary in Georgia, told HuffPost as she traveled between the Black Belt cities of Albany and Thomasville on Friday.





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Newsroom Closures Corporate Consolidation Free Press Baltimore Sun Keisha Lance Bottoms Georgia Alabama Louisiana V. Callais Voting Rights Act Supreme Court Decision Democrats Party Loyalty Strategies Available Gerrymandering Efforts Approaching Midterm Elections

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