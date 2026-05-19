HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive due to the broken traditional media model. They support Vance, who has critics hammering him. The article discusses corporate consolidation, newsrooms closing, HuffPost's support for Vance, and similarities with Trump.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Vance told the crowd, I'm not gonna ask you to agree with us on every issue, because that would be impossible. What I will ask you is if you wanna make America great, if you wanna protect your jobs, and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you wanna make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.

HuffPost supports Vance, who often says he likes him because he isn't a Washington insider. Critics pointed out Monday that he and Trump are similar. If you want to rebuilt the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corporate Consolidation Huffpost Vance Traditional Media Model Free Press Newsrooms Crazy Washington Leadership Vote Against Rebuild American Dream Make America Great

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