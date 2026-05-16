Corporate Consolidation Forces Newsrooms to Shut Down, Threatens Free Press

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost.has commenced the largest rollback of Black political representation since the end of Reconstruction and the imposition of Jim Crow in the South. White Republican governments in Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina are also moving forward with special legislative sessions to redraw maps.

This rollback of Black political representation began with the Supreme Court's decision to redraw district maps, which threatens Black and Latino representation in state legislatures, state judiciaries, city and county councils, and many other elected offices across the South. This potential extinction-level event for Black political representation combines aspects of Jim Crow with the neo-confederacy. Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson stated, 'This is Jim Crow 2.0, this is racist redistricting.

This is retribution that happened after Reconstruction. And it is the neo-confederacy, not separating from the union, but changing the institutions in the country in order to solidify their power.

' Reconstruction was an ambitious campaign led by the Republican Congress to integrate the formerly enslaved into political society during the American Civil War and create pluralistic governments in the South. After its passage, hundreds of Black men were elected to offices including governor, congressman, senator, and on down.

However, it was short-lived as Redemption, a campaign of violent repression and terrorism, led by white Southerners, swept through to seize back control. Redemption imposed new laws and constitutions on the Southern states meant to ensure white rule, eliminating Black political representation and Black voting rights.

This push culminated with the enactment of Jim Crow laws across the South and the suppression of the successful fusion of Black voters with white Populists, leading to the implementation of racial apartheid later on. White politicians aiming to limit Black political power continued their fight without regard for the past, fearing the success of Black people in fusing with the white Populists in order to gain political power.

However, the Voting Rights Act was enacted in 1965 following the Selma to Montgomery march led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This law banned the bread-and-butter of Jim Crow, literacy tests and other subjective discriminatory criteria for voter registration, and provided legal mechanisms to challenge racially biased laws and district maps. In response, the Supreme Court passed a reauthorization in 1982, replacing the burden of proof from discriminatory intent to resultant discrimination.

Congress passed the reauthorization, changing the burden of proof by requiring plaintiffs challenging a district map to show evidence of discrimination, rather than intentionally crafting discrimination





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