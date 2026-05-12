Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. HuffPost is relying on readers to survive. Deployment of the National Guard in D.C., with controversy, no set end date and taxpayer cost of over $1 million a day. U.S. consumer prices have risen due to the war in Iran. Secret Handshake created installations critiquing the administration, not the military or individual servicemen and women. The Supreme Court case regarding the legality of National Guard deployment in D.C. was controversial.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the free press concept is being attacked daily. Traditional media models are broken, and www. HuffPost.com relies on readers.

Deployment of the National Guard in D.C. for nearly eight months, with no end date and over $1 million a day taxpayer cost, has been controversial. U.S. consumer prices have risen due to the war in Iran, reaching $29 billion and expected to rise. Secret Handshake satirized a 12-foot statue of Trump and Epstein. U.S. vs. District of Columbia Supreme Court case allowed troops to stay, with controversy continuing.

Secret Handshake, a comedy group, created installations critiquing the administration, not the military or individual servicemen and women





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Corporate Consolidation Deployment Of National Guard Guardian Deployment In D.C. Consolidation Of Newsrooms Free Press Concept War In Iran Cost Comparison Of National Guard Iran War Rise In Ron Likelihood Of Prevail On Issue Unique Power Of The President Comedy Group With Satirical Works National Mall Comedy And Critique

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